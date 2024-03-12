Glen Davis Defends Himself After Upsetting Fans Over Past as Adult Film Director

Some of Davis' followers weren't too happy with his post and went to his comment section to let him know he could've kept that in his drafts.

"Bro ur my kids favorite player, he follows you," one person said. Another wrote, "Bro come on keep that shit private real talk."

A third person added,"Kobe or Lebron would never 👎🏾."

Davis caught wind of all the commotion he caused with his fans and decided to defend himself and explain his intentions with the post. According to Davis, he was living an experience, and there are other basketball players who are "low-key pornstars" while reiterating he didn't perform with the actresses.

"Listen, everybody got so mad about my porn," Davis said. "That was just an experience in my life and I just posted it. Right? As basketball players, we're kind of low-key porn stars. So, I just wanted to see, I didn't f*** those girls. I just was watching and admiring and getting good shots. C'mon bro. I love film, I love production and I wanted to try it out so I have that experience. I know how to shoot porn."