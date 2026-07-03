Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
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The Carolina Panthers have traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers will receive a variety of future draft picks from the Niners.Brad Callas
To date, only four teams have been verified as part of the recruitment process for Watson, who must waive his no-trade clause to be dealt to a new team.Ian Wharton
NFL fans were left wondering if Cam Newton was contemplating retirement in light of his postgame remarks following the Panthers' loss to the Buccaneers.Jose Martinez