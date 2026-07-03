Georgia State Panthers

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Chris "Ludacris" Bridges attends the 2022 Georgia State University Commencement Ceremony
Music

Ludacris Awarded Honorary Bachelor's Degree From Georgia State

The Grammy award-winning artist was presented with the degree Wednesday, when he delivered a commencement address to 800 master’s degree recipients.

Joshua Espinoza1534 days ago
uber
Life

Uber Driver Graduates College After Passenger Pays Her Student Balance

An Uber passenger is going into the new year having done a great deed for a complete stranger.

Philip Lewis2387 days ago

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