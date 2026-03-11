Life

Teen Charged in Prank That Killed His High School Teacher Breaks Silence

Jayden Wallace has been charged with vehicular homicide after a prank-gone-wrong resulted in the death of Georgia teacher Jason Hughes.

A close-up of a police car's flashing red and blue lights on the roof.
Stephen M. Katz/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The high school teen who has been charged with vehicular homicide after a prank-gone-wrong ended in the death of his teacher is speaking out.

Jayden Wallace, an 18-year-old student at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia, is facing life-changing consequences for his role in the events leading up to the tragic death of 40-year-old Jason Hughes. Now, he’s sharing what he hopes to do to attempt to make amends.

The horrifying incident took place on the evening of March 6. Wallace, along with four other teenage students, traveled to Hughes’ home in two different vehicles. The plan was to carry out what they seemingly thought would be a harmless prank. However, it would ultimately change many lives forever.

After arriving at Hughes’ home, the teens began toilet papering the math teacher’s home and lawn. After becoming aware of what was going on, Hughes came out of his house and tried to catch them while the teens attempted to flee in their vehicles.

According to law enforcement reports, Hughes tripped and fell, falling in front of a pickup truck that Wallace was driving. He was run over by the vehicle.

While the students stopped and attempted to render aid, Hughes was later declared dead.

Wallace was arrested at the scene. In addition to first-degree vehicular homicide, the 18-year-old was also charged with reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering.

In a statement shared by his attorney, Wallace broke his silence, saying he will never forget Hughes.

“I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ,” he said.

“Along with the rest of our family, Jay expresses his deepest sorrow and sincerest apology to the Hughes family,” the statement went on. “Jason Hughes meant the world to our son.”

Laura Hughes, the widow of Jason Hughes, has expressed that the family does not want Wallace or the other teens involved in the prank to face prosecution. She added that her husband had not been angry about the prank but rather “excited” to catch the teens in the act.

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