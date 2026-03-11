Teen Charged in Prank That Killed His High School Teacher Breaks Silence

The high school teen who has been charged with vehicular homicide after a prank-gone-wrong ended in the death of his teacher is speaking out.

Jayden Wallace, an 18-year-old student at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia, is facing life-changing consequences for his role in the events leading up to the tragic death of 40-year-old Jason Hughes. Now, he’s sharing what he hopes to do to attempt to make amends.

The horrifying incident took place on the evening of March 6. Wallace, along with four other teenage students, traveled to Hughes’ home in two different vehicles. The plan was to carry out what they seemingly thought would be a harmless prank. However, it would ultimately change many lives forever.

After arriving at Hughes’ home, the teens began toilet papering the math teacher’s home and lawn. After becoming aware of what was going on, Hughes came out of his house and tried to catch them while the teens attempted to flee in their vehicles.

According to law enforcement reports, Hughes tripped and fell, falling in front of a pickup truck that Wallace was driving. He was run over by the vehicle.