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Sazan Pasori

Joined July 2014 | 259 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Wave Wam Teepee Is a Perfect, Portable Shelter on the Water

Hang loose with this casual tent.

Sazan Pasori4757 days ago
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British Street Artist Jonesy Wows East London Locals With Detailed Cast Bronze Sculptures For Shoreditch Street Art Tours

Talk about mysterious. This artist has barely been discovered.

Sazan Pasori4765 days ago
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Victoria's Secret Photographer Russell James Photographs Adriana Lima, Emanuela de Paula, and Cintia Dicker For AMAzone Beverages

We'd like a drink of that, please. Gorgeous women and drink advertising. It doesn't get old.

Sazan Pasori4765 days ago
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Dániel Kalman Reveals The Origin of Starbucks' Logo and Its Trademark Siren

Art history is all around, even in corporate America.

Sazan Pasori4766 days ago
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"The Magic Cube" in Lyon, France Is Powered By 28 Dudes On Bicycles

The King Louis XIV statue gets a whole new look.

Sazan Pasori4767 days ago
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Chiu Chih's Creates A Survival Kit In Preparation For The Planet's Impending Doom

Get your plants and backpacks ready.

Sazan Pasori4771 days ago
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Amber Heard Sizzles In Sexy Photo Spread For Elle Magazine

Hollywood's newest bad girl has got some modeling chops.

Sazan Pasori4771 days ago
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Photographer April Maciborka Captures Children as Famous American Icons

Kids with legendary swag.

Sazan Pasori4772 days ago
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We Tumblforya: Celebs At McDonalds

Everyone likes fast food. Everyone.

Sazan Pasori4772 days ago
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John Thomson Captures 19th Century Life With Recently Unearthed Street Photographs

Is he the actual father of street photography?

Sazan Pasori4772 days ago

Art Gets Emojinal With Traditional Masterpieces

Classic art with a 21st century twist.

Sazan Pasori4772 days ago

Street Artist Dome Installs Incredible New Mural In Chieri, Italy

What happens at Sketchmate doesn't always stay at Sketchmate.

Sazan Pasori4772 days ago
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Street Artist 2501 Paints Striking Mural in an Abandoned Italian Building

It's one of his most mysterious pieces yet.

Sazan Pasori4778 days ago
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Design Student Max Wohlleber Theorizes Sir Jony Ive's Inspiration For The New iOS7 Color Scheme

Sometimes, you just got a take a closer look.

Sazan Pasori4778 days ago

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