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Disney Channel Original Movies were an inescapable part of many of our childhoods— you knew that whenever you saw those kids jumping around that shit was about to get real. Now, on the eve of Disney Channel’s 40th anniversary on April 18th. We’re looking back at the very best Disney Channel Original Movies.
Tara Aquino

Latest Stories

Two models wearing matching light-colored puffer jackets, posing against a neutral background.
Style

Donald Glover Says 'Functionality Is Key' in New Moncler and Gilga Farm Collection

The 'Atlanta' creator and star merges his Gilga Farm sanctuary with the proven artistic power of Moncler.

Trace William Cowen394 days ago
asap rocky moncler campaign
Style

Moncler Genius Unveils New Lineup of Co-Creators Including ASAP Rocky, Donald Glover, Willow, and More

An upcoming Shanghai Fashion Week event will see the world being given a more in-depth look at the City of Genius.

Trace William Cowen647 days ago
Woman in graduation attire speaks at a podium, College of Health Sciences sign visible
Life

17-Year-Old Genius Dorothy Jean Tillman II Makes History as Youngest Person to Earn Doctorate From Arizona State University

Also known as “Dorothy Jeanius,” Tillman started college courses at age 10.

Alex Ocho787 days ago
Life

10-Year-Old Petitions Apple to Rethink ‘Nerd’ Emoji: 'Absolutely Horrible for People Wearing Glasses'

Teddy Cottlel of Oxfordshire, England says, "It’s making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there’ll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too.”

Joshua Espinoza960 days ago
Screenshot for math story on News
Life

2 New Orleans Teens Provide Historic New Proof for 2,000-Year-Old Math Theorem

Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson discovered a historic new proof for the Pythagorean theorem and shared their findings with the American Mathematical Society.

Starr Savoy1208 days ago
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Kid Cudi on the Entergalactic red carpet
Music

Kid Cudi on Not Retweeting Fans Who Call Him a Genius: ‘Agreeing With It Comes Off a Lil Arrogant to Me’

"I don't think I'm worthy of that praise," read part of his explanation, which lead a fan to post a similar Cudi sentiment from over a decade ago.

Zach Dionne1368 days ago
Ye is seen smiling while out and about in the city
Style

Kanye West on Gap and Adidas Placing Restrictions on Yeezy Standalone Activities: ‘The War’s Not Over’

Ye's art-focused battle against Gap and Adidas continues this week with the sharing of a list of what he says are restrictions being imposed on the Yeezy name.

Trace William Cowen1397 days ago
Kareem 'Biggs' Burke talking about Kanye West
Music

Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Kareem 'Biggs' Burke Talks Recognizing Genius of Kanye West

Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Kareem 'Biggs' Burke reflects on realizing “early on” that Kanye West was a genius in a chat with Speedy Morman.

Trace William Cowen1598 days ago
kanye
Pop Culture

Directors of Kanye ‘jeen-yuhs’ Doc Have No Plans to Open Edit Room, Say They’ve ‘Talked as Brothers’ Since

The directors of the upcoming Netflix docuseries about Kanye West, 'Jeen-Yuhs,' revealed in an interview that they're ignoring Ye's request for final cut.

Jordan Rose1626 days ago
Screenshot of Kashe Quest from FOX 11 Los Angeles story.
Life

2-Year-Old With IQ of 146 Becomes Youngest American Mensa Member

Two-year-old Kashe Quest has become the youngest member of American Mensa after scoring an IQ of 146, well above the American average of 100.

Jose Martinez1878 days ago
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Ray J attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers
Music

Watch Ray J React to Getting Mentioned on Tracks From Kanye West, Eminem, and More

Although he was shown lyrics from Eminem, City Girls’ JT, and others mentioning him, it was Ray J's reaction to Kanye's name drop that was the main event.

Xavier Hamilton1970 days ago
This is a photo of Lupe Fiasco.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Addresses Drake's "5AM In Toronto" Line: 'He's Never Confirmed That'

When referencing his longevity on his iconic freestyle, "5AM in Toronto," Drake alluded to Lupe Fiasco.

Xavier Hamilton2159 days ago
Google
Music

Judge Dismisses Genius' Lyrics Scraping Lawsuit Against Google

Genius sued the tech giant and Canadian lyric sourcing company LyricFind in 2019, claiming they lifted song lyrics from its website.

Joshua Espinoza2166 days ago
Logic performs onstage during the 2019 Boston Calling Music Festival
Music

Logic Addresses Criticism From Charlamagne tha God and Joe Budden; Charlamagne Responds

In a new interview with Genius, the newly-retired Logic opened up about the criticism he's faced over the course of his career in the music industry. 

Xavier Hamilton2173 days ago
nye
Pop Culture

Bill Nye Celebrated for His Message to Anti-Maskers: 'This Is a Matter, Literally, of Life and Death'

Bill Nye, longtime guy of science, has had it with anti-maskers risking it all to make some kind of vague political point. Now he's spitting facts on TikTok.

Trace William Cowen2199 days ago
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Life

NASA Mathematician and 'Hidden Figures' Subject Katherine Johnson Dead at 101

Johnson's work "helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space," as well as break down doors for women and people of color, NASA said on Monday.

Trace William Cowen2335 days ago
lakeith
Pop Culture

Lakeith Stanfield Explains Why ‘Atlanta’ Is His ‘Favorite Set to Work On’

The star of the new romantic drama 'The Photograph' covered a wide range of topics in a new 'Ebro in the Morning' interview.

Trace William Cowen2346 days ago

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