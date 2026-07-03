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Disney Channel Original Movies were an inescapable part of many of our childhoods— you knew that whenever you saw those kids jumping around that shit was about to get real. Now, on the eve of Disney Channel’s 40th anniversary on April 18th. We’re looking back at the very best Disney Channel Original Movies.
Tara Aquino

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Stream Gallant's Fantastic Debut Album, 'Ology'

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