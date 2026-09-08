Rob Neyer
Latest Stories
The Oral History of a Hungover David Wells' Unlikely Perfect Game
Immortalized 19 years ago today, David Wells, his Yankees teammates and the batters he baffled recall how he joined one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.
The Oral History of Michael Jordan's Minor League Baseball Career
Michael Jordan's attempts to play professional baseball got off to a slow start, but if the G.O.A.T. had stuck with it, he may have made the majors.
Why Aren't There More Gay Baseball Players?
Two summers ago, two minor leaguers came out. Many expected more players to follow—they were wrong.
The Oral History of Baseball on 'Seinfeld'
Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Keith Hernandez, Derek Jeter, and more offer up behind-the-scenes memories from filming the iconic '90s sitcom.