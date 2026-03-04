NBA-Tied Mob Gambling Case Operation Royal Flush: Plea Deals to Be Offered, Trial Date Proposed

The multi-defendant mob gambling criminal case known as Operation Royal Flush — a case that has close ties to NBA coaches and former players — has had a trial date floated.

During a hearing in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday (Mar. 4), Judge Ramon E. Reyes, Jr. revealed that he is set on bringing the multi-defendant case to trial in the fall.

“I would like to try this case on November second,” he said. “That’s where we’re headed.”

All of the case’s defendants were present at the hearing, including suspended Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA player and coach Damon Jones.

A letter filed by prosecutors on Tuesday (Mar. 3) revealed that plea deals for a dozen of the case’s 31 defendants will be offered “in the coming days.” In addition, discussions are ongoing with “at least” another nine.