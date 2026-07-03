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Coco Gauff in 'Mini Car Accident' on the Way to the French Open
Sports

Coco Gauff Has ‘Mini Car Accident,’ Then Dominates French Open Foe

A fender bender, a wardrobe malfunction, and a straight-sets win — inside Coco Gauff’s chaotic morning before her French Open title defense.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
Russell Crowe
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Pushes Back Against Criticism of His Interaction With Autograph Seekers

A video showed Russell Crowe asking fans gathered outside his hotel to behave.

tara mahadevan52 days ago
Coco Gauff celebrates winning against Aryna Sabalenka during the Women’s Singles Final match on French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2025 in Paris.
Sports

Coco Gauff Says Feeling 'Down' After Trump Reelection Led to Historic French Open Win

She's the first American French Open winner since Serena Williams a decade ago.

Abby Tegnelia402 days ago
(L-R) Coco Gauff and Tyler, the Creator
Sports

Coco Gauff Quotes Tyler, the Creator In French Open Acceptance Speech

The tennis star referenced Tyler's song "St. Chroma" while accepting the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams405 days ago
roger-federer
Sports

Roger Federer Withdraws from French Open Due to Knee Surgeries

Roger Federer shared the news after winning against Dominik Koepfer in a four-set match on Saturday night, stating, "it’s important that I listen to my body."

tara mahadevan1867 days ago
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naomi-osaka-fined
Sports

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open Following $15K Fine for Not Attending Press Conference (UPDATE)

After being hit with a $15k fine for not attending a French Open presser, Naomi Osaka has announced her decision to withdraw from the event.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1874 days ago
serena williams
Sports

Serena Williams Rocks Green Romper and Fishnets at Australian Open Outfit

Serena Williams found a way around a recent ban on catsuits at the Australian Open.

Alex Galbraith2739 days ago
Serena Williams at the French Open
Sports

Serena Williams and Nike Respond to French Open's Catsuit Ban

“When it comes to fashion, you don't want to be a repeat offender,” she said today, speaking of the catsuit she wore during the French Open earlier this summer, which was subsequently banned.

tara mahadevan2883 days ago
Serena Williams
Sports

Serena Williams Is Banned From Wearing Her Black Catsuit at French Open

The French Tennis Federation is banning Serena Williams from wearing the Nike-designed black catsuit she said made her feel like a 'superhero' last year. "'It will no longer be accepted," said the FTF's president.

Victoria L. Johnson2884 days ago
Serena Williams at a press conference on the eve of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships
Sports

Serena Williams Feels 'More Competitive' for Wimbledon

Serena Williams is feeling more competitive, stronger, and better than ever about her game on the eve of Wimbledon, thanks to her "amazing child" and previously earned grand slams.

Katherine Barner2938 days ago
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Serena Williams
Sports

U.S. Open to Change Its Seeding Process for Athletes Returning From Maternity Leave

The United States Tennis Association announced the revision Friday, after the French Open received criticism for not seeding new mother Serena Williams.

Joshua Espinoza2946 days ago
Susan Mullane
Sports

Serena Williams Withdraws from French Open with Pec Injury

Serena Williams will not compete in the 2018 French Open; the tennis legend was forced to withdraw because of a pectoral injury. Serena was set to compete with Maria Sharapova Monday.

Aaron C. Mansfield2965 days ago
Serena Williams
Sports

Serena Williams Won Her First Grand Slam Match After Giving Birth

Serena Williams wins another Grand Slam match.

Victoria L. Johnson2970 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Some of the Most Limited fragment x Nike Collabs Are Dropping Again Soon

It looks like the fragment design x Nike Air Trainer 1 "Grand Slam" packs could be getting a wider release soon.

Riley Jones3980 days ago
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Sneakers

Y-3's Yohji Yamamoto Fuses Sport and Fashion in New Roland Garros Collection

Y-3's Yohji Yamamoto discuess the inspiration behind his 2015 Roland Garros Collection.

Rajah Allarey4073 days ago

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