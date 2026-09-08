Vivian Medithi
Joined August 2023 | 2 posts
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Was Playboi Carti's ‘MUSIC’ Worth the Wait?
After four and a half years, Playboi Carti has finally released 'MUSIC,' the highly anticipated follow-up to 'Whole Lotta Red.' But did he deliver?
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How to Pick the Right Fragrance for Any Occasion
Whether you’re headed to the office or the park, grabbing coffee or getting drinks, we’ll walk you through how to pick the right perfume/fragrance for the occasion.
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