Kylie Jenner Promises a 'Fragrance for Every Moment' With New Mood Stones Collection

Kylie Jenner would like to introduce you to Mood Stones, a fragrance triptych that aims to provide a scent “for every moment.”

In an Instagram update over the weekend, the 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder teased all three scents—including Cashmere Muse, Blush Wood, and Velvet Brew—while announcing an initial launch date of July 30.

“Meet Mood Stones, my new fragrance trio,” Jenner wrote on IG. “Whether you’re drawn to something fresh, soft, or bold, there’s a fragrance for every moment.”