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Kylie Jenner Promises a 'Fragrance for Every Moment' With New Mood Stones Collection

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's new "fragrance trio" launches later this month.

Kylie Jenner with long dark hair in a black sequined dress, smiling and raising her hands in a playful gesture.
Image via Getty/Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner would like to introduce you to Mood Stones, a fragrance triptych that aims to provide a scent “for every moment.”

In an Instagram update over the weekend, the 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder teased all three scents—including Cashmere Muse, Blush Wood, and Velvet Brew—while announcing an initial launch date of July 30.

“Meet Mood Stones, my new fragrance trio,” Jenner wrote on IG. “Whether you’re drawn to something fresh, soft, or bold, there’s a fragrance for every moment.”

Following the initial Kylie Cosmetics online launch, Mood Stones will be available via Ulta at the top of August.

Cashmere Muse is billed as a “fresh floral musky scent” featuring notes of bergamot, frangipani, and salted musk. For a more “woody floral scent,” consider Blush Wood with its notes of rose, honeysuckle, and cedarwood. Velvet Brew, meanwhile, is described as giving a “bold ambery spice scent” with notes of hazelnut, orange blossom, and coffee.

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