Latest Stories
Quebec Rap Label 7ième Ciel To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Bell Centre Show
7ième Ciel Records, the Quebec label responsible for signing artists like Fouki, Souldia, and Koriass, will celebrate its 20-year anniversary in November.
Quebec Rapper Fouki Drops New Album 'Zayon'
Quebec’s most popular rapper at the moment, Fouki, has dropped his fourth album 'Zayon' featuring Muzion legend Imposs and more poppier sound from the hitmaker
Montreal Artist Chien Champion on Designing the Canada-Exclusive Nike Bagel Dunk Box
Chien Champion on his recent collaboration with Nike, illustrating the box art for the limited edition Bagel Dunks. And working with Quebec rappers like Fouki.
Freakey Drops New Album and Video, Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Wondagurl
Montreal producer Freakey dropped his latest album Condamné à L’excellence, and celebrated signing a co-publishing deal with Wondagurl’s Wondachild.
Montreal Rapper Fouki Runs From His Demons In "Zayon" Music Video
On Fouki’s latest track, “Zayon,” the Montreal rapper won’t stop running toward his idea of paradise. The track focuses on Fouki’s rise in the Quebec rap scene.
Montreal Artists Freakey and Fouki Party in A Mansion in "Caméléon"
Montreal artists Freakey and Fouki blend into their lavish lifestyle in the video for their latest single “"Caméléon” filmed in a mansion with cameos.
Rage Against the Machine, Denzel Curry, Halsey, Freddie Gibbs to Play Festival D’été de Québec 2022
Québec City's Festival D’été de Québec announces its 2022 lineup featuring performances by Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5, Denzel Curry, and more.
The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
Premiere: English and French Rap Unite on Nate Husser and Fouki’s “Poutine Sauce”
Two of the biggest rappers in Quebec unite for the Jay Century-produced "Poutine Sauce," with Nate Husser repping the anglos and FouKi repping the francos.