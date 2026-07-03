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Latest Stories

7ieme Ciel Records 20 Year Anniversary
Music

Quebec Rap Label 7ième Ciel To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Bell Centre Show

7ième Ciel Records, the Quebec label responsible for signing artists like Fouki, Souldia, and Koriass, will celebrate its 20-year anniversary in November.

Louis Pavlakos1192 days ago
Quebec rapper fouki new album zayon
Music

Quebec Rapper Fouki Drops New Album 'Zayon'

Quebec’s most popular rapper at the moment, Fouki, has dropped his fourth album 'Zayon' featuring Muzion legend Imposs and more poppier sound from the hitmaker

Erik Leijon1245 days ago
Chien Champion bagel dunk
Pop Culture

Montreal Artist Chien Champion on Designing the Canada-Exclusive Nike Bagel Dunk Box

Chien Champion on his recent collaboration with Nike, illustrating the box art for the limited edition Bagel Dunks. And working with Quebec rappers like Fouki.

Nikki Celis1255 days ago
Montreal producer Freakey
Music

Freakey Drops New Album and Video, Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Wondagurl

Montreal producer Freakey dropped his latest album Condamné à L’excellence, and celebrated signing a co-publishing deal with Wondagurl’s Wondachild.

Erik Leijon1329 days ago
Music Video for Fouki's New Single "Zayon"
Music

Montreal Rapper Fouki Runs From His Demons In "Zayon" Music Video

On Fouki’s latest track, “Zayon,” the Montreal rapper won’t stop running toward his idea of paradise. The track focuses on Fouki’s rise in the Quebec rap scene.

Louis Pavlakos1372 days ago
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FouKi and FREAKEY! performing in the video for their song "CAMÉLÉON
Music

Montreal Artists Freakey and Fouki Party in A Mansion in "Caméléon"

Montreal artists Freakey and Fouki blend into their lavish lifestyle in the video for their latest single “"Caméléon” filmed in a mansion with cameos.

Louis Pavlakos1382 days ago
Rage Against the Machine
Music

Rage Against the Machine, Denzel Curry, Halsey, Freddie Gibbs to Play Festival D’été de Québec 2022

Québec City's Festival D’été de Québec announces its 2022 lineup featuring performances by Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5, Denzel Curry, and more.

Bianca Thompson1479 days ago
The Best Canadian Songs of 2021, including Justin Bieber, Pressa, Smiley, and Amaal
Music

The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021

From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Natalie Harmsen1673 days ago
Nate Husser and FouKi link up for bilingual bop "Poutine Sauce"
Music

Premiere: English and French Rap Unite on Nate Husser and Fouki’s “Poutine Sauce”

Two of the biggest rappers in Quebec unite for the Jay Century-produced "Poutine Sauce," with Nate Husser repping the anglos and FouKi repping the francos.

Erik Leijon1742 days ago

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