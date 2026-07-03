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Absolutely Wild Video Shows Car Going Airborne and Crashing Into House at Top Speed
A doorbell camera in Jurupa Valley, California caught the heart-stopping moment when a speeding car crashed into a house.
Flying Car Prototype Pulls Off Successful 35-Minute Test Flight Between Airports
A prototype of a flying car from a company called Klein Vision completed a successful 35-minute test flight between two airports in Slovakia on Monday.
Migos Talk Aliens, Vegas Gambling, and 'Culture III' on 'Late Late Show'
Migos, fresh off the release of their long-awaited 'Culture III,' are expecting both flying cars and aliens within the next 50 years here on our planet.
Japanese Company SkyDrive Successfully Tests Manned Flying Car
Japanese company SkyDrive Inc. has announced the successful manned test drive of a flying car at the Toyota Test Field in the city of Toyota.
Wild Footage Shows Historic Jetpack Flight in Dubai
Your move, Elon Musk.
Uber Links With NASA and US Army to Develop Aviation Rideshare Network 'Uber Air'
Tired of surge pricing and on the ground traffic conditions? Uber plans on creating an aviation rideshare network.
Uber Teams Up With NASA to Conquer the Flying Taxi Business
Uber announces their "Space Act Agreement" with NASA to take the flying taxi business by storm.
The Future Is Now: AeroMobil Debuts Million Dollar Flying Car
Got a cool $2 million to spare? You can own an AeroMobil Flying Car.
The SkyRunner is the Congestion Solution for Very Very Rural Areas
If you're tired of stop-and-go traffic, you might want to invest in this SkyRunner off-road glider.
The Terrafugia TF-X Will be a 1,500 hp Hybrid
In the foreseeable future a 1,500 hp flying hybrid car with VTOL capabilities will be for sale, because science is awesome.
This Flying Motorcycle is Perfect for Your Hampton Spouse
Also for airing shit out. Literally.
Watch This Slovakian Flying Car Take Its First Test Flight (Video)
It might not fly as well as the Terrafugia, but it looks a hell of a lot cooler.
The First Real Flying Car Just Made Its First Public Flight
This historic even, as narrated by the least enthusiastic woman in the world.
This Experimental Flying Car Crashed in British Columbia, Canada
It's best not to fly them into trees.
Terrafugia's Next Flying Car Might Be A Tilt Rotor That Could Hit 200 MPH
This is what a pipe dream looks like.