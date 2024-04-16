There are some car crashes you just need to see to believe.

A doorbell camera in Jurupa Valley, California captured the footage of a dramatic incident where a speeding car went airborne and crashed into a neighbor’s house at around 6:30 a.m on April 4, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Based on the footage shared to Storyful by neighbor Richard Hernandez, a black car can be seen tearing down a residential street at a ridiculous speed, jumping the curb, soaring over two parked vehicles before crashing into the upper half of the garage door and rolling onto the trucks.

Per Fox 11 Los Angeles, the Riverside County Fire Department told Storyful that the crash caused “major damage.”

Fortunately, the unidentified driver was able to exit the vehicle safely before first responders arrived on the scene and was taken to the hospital to be treated for “minor to moderate” injuries.

No one inside the residence was physically harmed during the crash.