Nathan Laliberte Portrait

Nathan Laliberte

Joined July 2014 | 334 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Lies Car Salesmen Tell You

You can never trust these guys.

Nathan Laliberte4722 days ago

The 50 Best Car Sex Scenes in Movie History

Time to make a new Netflix queue.

Nathan Laliberte4753 days ago
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10 Things Not To Do When You're Pulled Over

Just stay in your seat and do as he or she says.

Nathan Laliberte4762 days ago
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13 Terrible Fake Lamborghinis

They're not fooling anybody.

Nathan Laliberte4777 days ago
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The World's Coolest Taxis

You won't mind paying for these rides.

Nathan Laliberte4779 days ago
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The 10 Worst People To Sit Next to on a Plane

How a flight can be ruined in an instant.

Nathan Laliberte4781 days ago
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The 25 Coolest Car Company Logos Right Now

What emotion does your badge depict?

Nathan Laliberte4785 days ago
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LB Performance's Widebody Ferrari 458 is Dripping With Sex Appeal

Napkin, please.

Nathan Laliberte4798 days ago

Is Cadillac Going to Change Its Old-School Logo?

You betcha.

Nathan Laliberte4800 days ago
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Weismann MF5 Goes Up in Flames in Germany

Say it ain't so!

Nathan Laliberte4802 days ago

G-Power's New M3 is Just Plain Animalistic

It's rockin' 720 horses.

Nathan Laliberte4803 days ago

Someone in Greece has Forgotten a Nissan GT-R

What a pity.

Nathan Laliberte4803 days ago

An English Man's Entire Car Collection Was Stolen

Ouch.

Nathan Laliberte4803 days ago

Check Out The World's Largest Gathering of Aston Martins

It's $1.5 billion worth of pure British awesomeness

Nathan Laliberte4804 days ago
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This Super Rare Koenigsegg CCR Evolution Can Be Yours if the Price is Right

Got a half million bucks lying around?

Nathan Laliberte4805 days ago
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Watch a Mobility Scooter Completely Toast a Nissan Skyline R33

It's one fast scooter.

Nathan Laliberte4805 days ago
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Driver Walks Away From Ridiculously Bad Ferrari 599 Wreck

This is one lucky dude.

Nathan Laliberte4806 days ago

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