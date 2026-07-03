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Waffle House Sued by Florida Man Who Fell While Looking at Ad
Life

Waffle House Lawsuit Claims Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Ad Distracted Customer Before Fall

The 84-year-old says a Strawberry Shortcake Waffle promo pulled his eyes from an unmarked curb he calls a hidden hazard — now he wants Waffle House to pay.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Florida Man Files Lawsuit After Alligator Bites Face
Life

Florida Man Sues Airboat Tour Company Over Alleged Baby Alligator Bite

The company says he ignored warnings. He says there were none. Here’s what the lawsuit reveals about Florida alligator encounters and comparative fault laws.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Florida Man Arrested After Getting His 'Chicken Soft Taco' Out at Taco Bell
Life

Florida Man Arrested After Getting His 'Chimichanga' Out at Taco Bell

A late-night Taco Bell run ended with cops, a $5,000 bond, and a pet fish named Baja Blast pulled from the suspect’s backpack—all while he flashed the employees.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Faces Yet Another Lawsuit as Man Sues for $5M Over 'Hot Deck'
Life

Florida Man Sues Carnival Cruise Line for $5M Over Alleged Pool Deck Burns

A Florida passenger says a Carnival Magic pool deck burned his bare feet within seconds. Now he’s demanding $5 million and answers from the cruise giant.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Florida Man Arrested After 'Terrorizing' Aspiring Model
Life

Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Internet Model in Ring-for-Pics Dispute

Police say a ring-for-photos deal spiraled into alleged gun threats, fear for the victim’s safety, and felony stalking charges in Polk County, Florida.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
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A Fight Over Soda Led to a Shooting at a West Palm Beach Taco Bell
Life

How a Soda Dispute at a West Palm Beach Taco Bell Turned Violent

Witnesses say a lunchtime argument over a fountain drink spiraled into gunfire, leaving one person wounded and a fast-food worker in custody.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Airplanes parked at an airport terminal during sunset, with American Airlines planes visible. The sky is clear with an orange hue.
Pop Culture

Florida Man Crashes Through Airport Gate, Tries to Board Planes on Runway

A man plowed through an airport gate, raced onto a runway, and tried to hop onto planes.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
Florida Man Goes Viral After Riding Horse Through Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru
Life

Florida Man Riding Horse Through Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Goes Viral

See the POV footage of Felipe Delamora and his horse Gitano turning a routine drink stop into Chick-fil-A’s most wholesome viral drive-thru moment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
Florida Man Has Beaver-Sized Meltdown at Buc-Ees Gas Pump
Life

Florida Man Goes Viral After Buc-ee’s Gas Pump Meltdown

Stranded over a Buc-ee’s gift card, one driver turned his beaver merch into collateral damage — and sparked a viral debate over the chain’s new gas policy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo114 days ago
Florida Man Hit with Federal Charges After Stealing $500K of Onions and Potatoes
Life

Florida Man Busted In $600K Onion And Potato Fraud Scheme

Prosecutors say Jason Canals used fake emails, forged invoices, and rerouted trucks to siphon off $600K in onions and potatoes across state lines.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
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Florida Man Who Was 'Stoned to the Gills' Arrested Hours into His 18th Birthday
Life

Florida Man Who Was 'Stoned to the Gills' Arrested Hours into His 18th Birthday

He told deputies he was God, tried to outrun them barefoot, and ended his birthday in jail with surprise meth charges waiting in his sock.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
Florida Man Used Seasoning Packets to Scam $40K of Pokémon Cards from Target
Life

Florida Man Allegedly Used Taco Seasoning to Steal $40K in Pokémon Cards From Target

A Florida man is facing decades in prison after allegedly using seasoning packets to steal $40K worth of Pokémon cards from Target.

Bernadette Giacomazzo138 days ago
Florida Man Claimed to Be a Prophet Wiping Out COVID-19 by Attacking Chinese Restaurant with Shovel
Life

Florida Man Says He’s a Prophet, Attacks Chinese Restaurant to 'Save Everyone'

Police say the suspect ranted about a new COVID strain and claimed he was a prophet ‘trying to save everyone’ as he smashed the Orlando restaurant’s kitchen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
Florida Man Games Crowns Champion in Event Known as 'Redneck Olympics'
Life

Florida Man Games Crown Champion at Event Dubbed the ‘Redneck Olympics’

The parody sporting event returned to Bradenton with bigger crowds, absurd challenges, and a hometown squad taking home the championship.

Bernadette Giacomazzo145 days ago
Cause of Death for Florida Woman Found Dead in Dollar Tree Freezer Revealed
Pop Culture

Cause of Death Revealed for Florida Woman Found Dead in Dollar Tree Freezer

Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez was found dead in a Dollar Tree freezer in December 2025.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
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Florida Man Goes Viral for Cooking Iguanas with Waffles Outside Waffle House
Pop Culture

Florida Man Goes Viral for Frying Iguanas Outside Waffle House

A Florida YouTuber cooked invasive iguana meat and waffles outside a Waffle House, turning the unusual moment into a viral video.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
Florida Man Goes Viral After Making Tacos Out of Frozen Iguanas
Life

Florida Man Goes Viral After Making Tacos Out of Frozen Iguanas

The recent cold snap in South Florida has sent many an iguana into a state of torpor—and one man saw an al pastor-flavored opportunity.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Florida Man Arrested After Stealing $4K of Meat His Girlfriend Cooked for a Side Piece
Life

Florida Man Reportedly Tossed $4K of Stolen Meat After Finding Girlfriend With Another Man

Police say a Florida man stole nearly $4,000 in meat from two Publix stores, then tossed it after discovering his girlfriend with another man.

Bernadette Giacomazzo163 days ago

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