Featured
A 58-year-old Florida man has been charged with second-degree homicide for shooting and killing his neighbor after his cat wandered onto his property.Brad Callas
Twitter users are losing it over a viral video of a Florida man defending his home from an alligator, daringly capturing the reptile inside a trash can.Brad Callas
XXXTENTACION was a polarizing figure who reshaped hip-hop with his emotive music. On his 28th birthday, we uncover 10 facts about the late rapper.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Doechii’s rise has been fueled by her Grammy Award-winning mixtape, 'Alligator Bites Never Heal.' Here are some facts you probably didn’t know about this modern-day classic.Kia Turner