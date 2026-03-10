Florida Man Who Was 'Stoned to the Gills' Arrested Hours into His 18th Birthday

A Florida man’s first minutes of adulthood ended with flashing lights and a trip to jail after deputies say he stole cigarettes from a convenience store while under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms. According to News Channel 8, Tyler Voisard had barely begun celebrating his 18th birthday when Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him early on March 4 following a brief chase outside a Davenport gas station.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Voisard entered a 7-Eleven located at 3141 Ronald Reagan Parkway shortly after midnight. Witnesses told deputies that the teenager appeared visibly impaired and announced inside the store that he was “on mushrooms.”

Investigators say he walked behind the sales counter—an area reserved for employees—grabbed two packs of cigarettes valued at $19.62, and left without paying. Store employees immediately contacted authorities, and deputies arrived within minutes. When officers approached him outside the store, Voisard reportedly made an unusual declaration before attempting to flee. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect told deputies, “I’m God, and I’m leaving here in two seconds.” Voisard then ran, prompting a short foot pursuit that ended with deputies detaining him nearby. Judd later joked about the moment in a social media post, saying, “You know, God didn’t run from anybody, but if you’re messed up on mushrooms, I can see why you would think you were God.” The situation escalated further once Voisard arrived at the Polk County Sheriff’s Processing Center. Deputies reported that while he was being booked, a small bag containing methamphetamine fell out of his sock.