Life

Florida Man Busted In $600K Onion And Potato Fraud Scheme

Prosecutors say Jason Canals used fake emails, forged invoices, and rerouted trucks to siphon off $600K in onions and potatoes across state lines.

Florida Man Hit with Federal Charges After Stealing $500K of Onions and Potatoes
Photo by Maki Nakamura/Getty Images

A Florida man is facing federal charges after authorities say he orchestrated an unusual produce scheme that left wholesale suppliers missing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of onions and potatoes.

According to an official release from the Department of Justice, federal prosecutors in the Middle District of Florida announced the arrest of 39-year-old Jason Canals of Spring Hill, who has been charged with eight counts of interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to the unsealed indictment, investigators believe Canals carried out multiple fraud schemes that ultimately diverted massive shipments of produce away from legitimate buyers and into his control.

Prosecutors say the alleged operation relied on deception rather than traditional theft. In one scheme described by the Department of Justice, Canals reportedly impersonated a legitimate company while communicating with wholesale produce suppliers.

Authorities say he even copied the company’s official email signature block to make the requests appear authentic.

After shipments of onions and potatoes were already in transit, investigators allege he redirected the deliveries to a different address and never paid the suppliers.

A second scheme allegedly involved falsified paperwork meant to convince vendors that shipments had already been paid for. In reality, prosecutors say, no payment had been made.

“In total, between the cost of the produce and its transportation, Canals’s schemes resulted in a loss of over $600,000 to the victim companies,” the Department of Justice said in the statement announcing the charges.

While the case might sound unusual, federal investigators say the produce supply chain can be a frequent target for fraud because shipments often move quickly across state lines. Wholesale orders involving truckloads of vegetables are sometimes arranged through email and brokers, creating opportunities for impersonation and invoice manipulation if safeguards are bypassed.

The indictment also signals that the government intends to seek forfeiture of any proceeds connected to the alleged crimes.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Merrilyn E. Hoenemeyer is prosecuting the case.

If convicted on all counts, Canals could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

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