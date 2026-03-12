Florida Man Busted In $600K Onion And Potato Fraud Scheme

A Florida man is facing federal charges after authorities say he orchestrated an unusual produce scheme that left wholesale suppliers missing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of onions and potatoes. According to an official release from the Department of Justice, federal prosecutors in the Middle District of Florida announced the arrest of 39-year-old Jason Canals of Spring Hill, who has been charged with eight counts of interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to the unsealed indictment, investigators believe Canals carried out multiple fraud schemes that ultimately diverted massive shipments of produce away from legitimate buyers and into his control. Prosecutors say the alleged operation relied on deception rather than traditional theft. In one scheme described by the Department of Justice, Canals reportedly impersonated a legitimate company while communicating with wholesale produce suppliers. Authorities say he even copied the company’s official email signature block to make the requests appear authentic. After shipments of onions and potatoes were already in transit, investigators allege he redirected the deliveries to a different address and never paid the suppliers. A second scheme allegedly involved falsified paperwork meant to convince vendors that shipments had already been paid for. In reality, prosecutors say, no payment had been made.