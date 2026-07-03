Florence And The Machine

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Eagles of Death Metal Recruits Several Bands for Campaign to Benefit Paris Victims' Families

Florence + The Machine, My Morning Jacket, Kings of Leon, and more cover ‘I Love You All the Time’ for the campaign.

jessielmorris3865 days ago
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HAIM Wants to Create a Festival That Celebrates Women in Music

Featuring Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Florence + the Machine as their line-up.

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Listen to Florence and the Machine Cover Jack Ü and Justin Bieber's "Where Are Ü Now"

Florence takes on Justin Bieber's vocals in her cover for BBC Radio 1. The singer performed "Ship to Wreck," "What Kind of Man," "Queen of Peace" and more.

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Here's the Lineup for the Apple Music Fest This Year

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Florence And The Machine Shares New 10-Minute Double Feature Video for "Queen Of Peace/Long And Lost"

Watch Florence and the Machine venture to Scotland for 10-minute double-feature videos for new LP tracks "Queen of Peace" and "Long & Lost."

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Florence Welch To Take One-Year Hiatus

Florence and the Machine intend to start album number three next year.

Sam Weiss5074 days ago

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