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Jennifer Lopez Says Her Future Romances Will Be 'Private' Amid Ex-Husband Backlash
Jennifer Lopez says her personal life has 'suffered' from public relationships and plans to keep future romances more under lock and key.
Mindbogglingly Awful 'War of the Worlds' Starring Ice Cube Bags Rare Zero Percent Tomatometer Rating
If you hate yourself, make it a double feature with 2017's 'The Emoji Movie.'
DJ Akademiks Admits That Drake's 'Wings Slightly Feel Clipped,' Says His 'Stimulus Package' No Longer Exists
The media personality and faithful Drizzy advocate recently suggested that Drake's power seems to be waning in light of his feud with Kendrick Lamar.
Ridley Scott Says Millennials Are to Blame for 'The Last Duel' Bombing at the Box Office
Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel hasn’t fared too hot at the box office, and the director believes millennials are to blame for its poor performance
'Doctor Sleep' Expected to Lose Around $20 Million After Poor Weekend Box Office Debut
The sequel to 'The Shining' received mostly positive reviews.
'Terminator: Dark Fate' Bombs Despite Finishing No. 1 at the Weekend Box Office
'Dark Fate' is the third 'Terminator' installment in the last decade to flop at the box office.
Steve Carell-Starring 'Welcome to Marwen' Expected to Lose Over $50 Million
The Steve Carell-starring 'Welcome to Marwen' opened this weekend to some pretty stiff competition, and it hasn't fared too well at the box office.
Jalen Ramsey Brutally Dragged for Flopping in Blowout to Titans
Jalen Ramsey and the Jags have had a really tough 2018 season, which was personified by this play from Thursday night's blowout loss.
This Is the Most Ridiculous Flop in College Basketball This Year
This flop during the Tennessee-Butler game is really bad— and the referee fell for it.
We're Gonna Let You Finish, But Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady Had One of the Worst Dives of All Time
Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady had no shame breaking out one of the worst dives ever seen.
Here's Lance Stephenson Leveling Roy Hibbert With a Shoulder to the Chest
Lance Stephenson dropped a seven-footer with a shoulder to the chest
Hornets' P.J. Hairston Commits Arguably the Worst Flop of the Year
Did P.J. Hairston get a shoulder to the jaw or caught up in an imaginary tornado?
Louisville's Chris Jones Puts in Bid For Flop of the Century
Louisville's Chris Jones is a candidate for worst flop of the year
Brazilian Soccer Player Commits Most Ridiculous Flop of 2014-15 Season
Give Adryan an EGOT.
Lance Stephenson Slaps Himself in the Face Attempting to Flop
Lance Stepheson is back doing ridiculous things on the court
There Were Some Pretty Ridiculous Flops in the NBA Last Night
Does the league need to step in and do something again?
Lance Stephenson Records His First Great Flop With the Hornets
Kirk Hinrich barely touched him here.
A Little Kid Asked Dwyane Wade Why He Flops So Much (Video)
A little kid asked Dwyane Wade why he flops so much during a sports camp that he held with Brandon Marshall recently.