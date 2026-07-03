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Jennifer Lopez Says Her Future Romances Will Be 'Private' Amid Ex-Husband Backlash
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says Her Future Romances Will Be 'Private' Amid Ex-Husband Backlash

Jennifer Lopez says her personal life has 'suffered' from public relationships and plans to keep future romances more under lock and key.

Bernadette Giacomazzo270 days ago
Ice Cube with glasses and a beard looks intensely forward, with a blurred office background.
Pop Culture

Mindbogglingly Awful 'War of the Worlds' Starring Ice Cube Bags Rare Zero Percent Tomatometer Rating

If you hate yourself, make it a double feature with 2017's 'The Emoji Movie.'

Trace William Cowen348 days ago
DJ Akademiks gesturing with hands up, wearing a graphic sweatshirt; Drake sitting courtside in double denim attire during a basketball game
Music

DJ Akademiks Admits That Drake's 'Wings Slightly Feel Clipped,' Says His 'Stimulus Package' No Longer Exists

The media personality and faithful Drizzy advocate recently suggested that Drake's power seems to be waning in light of his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Alex Ocho742 days ago
Ridley Scott, Nicole Holofcener, and the cast of 'The Last Duel'
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott Says Millennials Are to Blame for 'The Last Duel' Bombing at the Box Office

Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel hasn’t fared too hot at the box office, and the director believes millennials are to blame for its poor performance

Joe Price1699 days ago
Rebecca Ferguson and Ewan McGregor attend the premiere of "Doctor Sleep."
Pop Culture

'Doctor Sleep' Expected to Lose Around $20 Million After Poor Weekend Box Office Debut

The sequel to 'The Shining' received mostly positive reviews.

Jose Martinez2442 days ago
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"Terminator: Dark Fate" cast.
Pop Culture

'Terminator: Dark Fate' Bombs Despite Finishing No. 1 at the Weekend Box Office

'Dark Fate' is the third 'Terminator' installment in the last decade to flop at the box office.

Jose Martinez2449 days ago
Steve Carrell
Pop Culture

Steve Carell-Starring 'Welcome to Marwen' Expected to Lose Over $50 Million

The Steve Carell-starring 'Welcome to Marwen' opened this weekend to some pretty stiff competition, and it hasn't fared too well at the box office.

Joe Price2764 days ago
Jalen Ramsey
Sports

Jalen Ramsey Brutally Dragged for Flopping in Blowout to Titans

Jalen Ramsey and the Jags have had a really tough 2018 season, which was personified by this play from Thursday night's blowout loss.

countcenci2781 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

This Is the Most Ridiculous Flop in College Basketball This Year

This flop during the Tennessee-Butler game is really bad— and the referee fell for it.

Dana Scott3871 days ago
Sports

We're Gonna Let You Finish, But Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady Had One of the Worst Dives of All Time

Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady had no shame breaking out one of the worst dives ever seen.

Jose Martinez4093 days ago
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Sports

Here's Lance Stephenson Leveling Roy Hibbert With a Shoulder to the Chest

Lance Stephenson dropped a seven-footer with a shoulder to the chest

jazrm884200 days ago
Sports

Hornets' P.J. Hairston Commits Arguably the Worst Flop of the Year

Did P.J. Hairston get a shoulder to the jaw or caught up in an imaginary tornado?

Jose Martinez4203 days ago
Sports

Louisville's Chris Jones Puts in Bid For Flop of the Century

Louisville's Chris Jones is a candidate for worst flop of the year

jazrm884221 days ago
Sports

Lance Stephenson Slaps Himself in the Face Attempting to Flop

Lance Stepheson is back doing ridiculous things on the court

jazrm884263 days ago
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Sports

There Were Some Pretty Ridiculous Flops in the NBA Last Night

Does the league need to step in and do something again?

Gus Turner4275 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Lance Stephenson Records His First Great Flop With the Hornets

Kirk Hinrich barely touched him here.

Chris Yuscavage4290 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

A Little Kid Asked Dwyane Wade Why He Flops So Much (Video)

A little kid asked Dwyane Wade why he flops so much during a sports camp that he held with Brandon Marshall recently.

Chris Yuscavage4379 days ago

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