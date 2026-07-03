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(L-R) Lizzo and SZA.
Music

Lizzo Reveals SZA Comforted Her After 'B*TCH' Album Failed to Chart: 'Thank God for Her'

The pop star's latest album sold only 2,650 units in its first week of release.

Trey Alston20 days ago
Ice Cube.
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Named Razzies Worst Actor for 'War of the Worlds'

The sci-fi flick also took home four other dishonors during the awards ceremony, including Worst Picture.

Jaelani Turner-Williams126 days ago
DJ Akademiks gesturing with hands up, wearing a graphic sweatshirt; Drake sitting courtside in double denim attire during a basketball game
Music

DJ Akademiks Admits That Drake's 'Wings Slightly Feel Clipped,' Says His 'Stimulus Package' No Longer Exists

The media personality and faithful Drizzy advocate recently suggested that Drake's power seems to be waning in light of his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Alex Ocho742 days ago
cardi b
Music

Cardi B Responds to Being Called a 'Flop' Because of Her Lack of New Music

In a recent interview, Cardi B addressed the narrative that she's a "flop" because she 's been relatively quiet on the music front, aside from "WAP," of course.

Jordan Rose2116 days ago
Will Smith
Pop Culture

'Gemini Man' Expected to Lose $75 Million at the Box Office

Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man,' which stars Will Smith facing off against a younger version of himself, continues to disappoint at the box office.

Joe Price2462 days ago
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Simon Kinberg arrives for Premiere of "Dark Phoenix."
Pop Culture

‘Dark Phoenix’ Director Simon Kinberg Takes Blame for Film's Failure

"That's on me" is putting it lightly.

Jose Martinez2588 days ago
Steve Carrell
Pop Culture

Steve Carell-Starring 'Welcome to Marwen' Expected to Lose Over $50 Million

The Steve Carell-starring 'Welcome to Marwen' opened this weekend to some pretty stiff competition, and it hasn't fared too well at the box office.

Joe Price2763 days ago
Jalen Ramsey
Sports

Jalen Ramsey Brutally Dragged for Flopping in Blowout to Titans

Jalen Ramsey and the Jags have had a really tough 2018 season, which was personified by this play from Thursday night's blowout loss.

countcenci2780 days ago
Halle Berry Catwoman Regrets
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Has No 'Catwoman' Regrets: 'I Got a Sh*tload of Money That Changed My Life'

Halle Berry says the notoriously bad 2004 movie 'Catwoman,' which earned her a Razzie Award she famously accepted, was worth it.

Marco Margaritoff3006 days ago
Ben Affleck's The Accountant Beat Wonder Woman and Moana in Rentals
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant' Was the Most Rented Movie of 2017, Beating 'Wonder Woman' and 'Moana'

'The Accountant' didn't fare well in 2016. As a rental in *2017*, though, it miraculously beat two of the year's biggest juggernauts.

Marco Margaritoff3025 days ago
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