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Lizzo Reveals SZA Comforted Her After 'B*TCH' Album Failed to Chart: 'Thank God for Her'
The pop star's latest album sold only 2,650 units in its first week of release.
Ice Cube Named Razzies Worst Actor for 'War of the Worlds'
The sci-fi flick also took home four other dishonors during the awards ceremony, including Worst Picture.
DJ Akademiks Admits That Drake's 'Wings Slightly Feel Clipped,' Says His 'Stimulus Package' No Longer Exists
The media personality and faithful Drizzy advocate recently suggested that Drake's power seems to be waning in light of his feud with Kendrick Lamar.
Cardi B Responds to Being Called a 'Flop' Because of Her Lack of New Music
In a recent interview, Cardi B addressed the narrative that she's a "flop" because she 's been relatively quiet on the music front, aside from "WAP," of course.
'Gemini Man' Expected to Lose $75 Million at the Box Office
Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man,' which stars Will Smith facing off against a younger version of himself, continues to disappoint at the box office.
‘Dark Phoenix’ Director Simon Kinberg Takes Blame for Film's Failure
"That's on me" is putting it lightly.
Steve Carell-Starring 'Welcome to Marwen' Expected to Lose Over $50 Million
The Steve Carell-starring 'Welcome to Marwen' opened this weekend to some pretty stiff competition, and it hasn't fared too well at the box office.
Jalen Ramsey Brutally Dragged for Flopping in Blowout to Titans
Jalen Ramsey and the Jags have had a really tough 2018 season, which was personified by this play from Thursday night's blowout loss.
Halle Berry Has No 'Catwoman' Regrets: 'I Got a Sh*tload of Money That Changed My Life'
Halle Berry says the notoriously bad 2004 movie 'Catwoman,' which earned her a Razzie Award she famously accepted, was worth it.
Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant' Was the Most Rented Movie of 2017, Beating 'Wonder Woman' and 'Moana'
'The Accountant' didn't fare well in 2016. As a rental in *2017*, though, it miraculously beat two of the year's biggest juggernauts.