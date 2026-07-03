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Fox Sports analysts Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry were once two of the greatest strikes of all time. But who was better? A breakdown.Jake Appleman
The Swedish soccer legend turned Fox Sports analyst is the breakout media star of the 2026 World Cup.Jamie Barton
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated soccer for over twenty years and six World Cups. But who is the greatest of all time?Jake Appleman
Real Madrid and Bayern München highlight a blockbuster Champions League Quarterfinal slate.Jamie Barton