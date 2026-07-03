FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is a professional soccer club based in Barcelona, Spain, founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, English, and Catalan footballers led by Joan Gamper. Known for its iconic blaugrana (blue and garnet) colors and the motto "Més que un club" ("More than a club"), Barcelona competes in La Liga and is celebrated for its youth academy, La Masia, which produced legends like Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernández. Its relevance traces back to the early 2000s when Barcelona popularized the "tiki-taka" style, emphasizing quick, precise passing and positional play that transformed modern soccer tactics. Fans return not only for the club’s intense rivalries, especially El Clásico against Real Madrid, but also to follow the development of homegrown talents, reflecting Barcelona’s commitment to blending tradition with innovation on and off the pitch.

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Lamine Yamal.
Sports

Lamine Yamal's Little Brother Keyne Can't Figure Out Golf in Adorable Topgolf Clip

The Barcelona star posted the family outing to his Instagram Stories, and the footage of little Keyne's frustrated swings spread fast across social platforms.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Pau Cubarsi vies for the ball against Vinicius Jr. during the October 2025 El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Bets

El Clasico Betting Preview: Odds for Real Madrid Vs. Barcelona

We set this stage for the latest installment of El Clasico. The hosts can clinch the LaLiga crown with a win or draw on Sunday.

Matt Burke71 days ago
Lamine Yamal reacts during a Barcelona match in April 2026.
Bets

Lamine Yamal Injury Update: Will the Spanish Star Play in the World Cup?

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal recently suffered a hamstring injury. How much time will he miss?

Matt Burke86 days ago
FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
Sneakers

FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low to Release This Fall

Here's what to know about the FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Protro.

Victor Deng166 days ago
FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 4 Protro
Sneakers

FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 4 Protro Releases This Week

Here's how to buy the FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 4.

Victor Deng354 days ago
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FC Barcelona x Nike Air Force 1 ' Kobe'
Sneakers

FC Barcelona x Nike Air Force 1 'Kobe' Collab Surfaces

Here's an early look at the 'Kobe' FC Barcelona x Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Victor Deng387 days ago
Travis Scott wearing sunglasses and a Barcelona jersey, posing with one hand on their head against a textured background.
Sports

Travis Scott Redesigns FC Barcelona's Jersey For Historic Cactus Jack El Clásico Collab

For the biggest match in football, Spotify is handing over the iconic Barça jersey to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand—complete with a concert, merch drop, and a next-level cultural takeover.

Brighid Tully442 days ago
A person in a black shirt drinks from a blue bottle labeled "Prime" in a stadium with empty seats.
Sports

“I Didn’t See It Coming!”: Lamine Yamal Reacts to Cena’s Heel Turn

At just 17, FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal is embracing the spotlight, learning to slow down with Powerade, and spending time ringside for the WWE.

Alejandro De Jesus450 days ago
Lionel Messi on the field in a soccer uniform, a person holding a baby wrapped in a towel, and a player joyfully celebrating in a soccer uniform
Sports

Here’s the Story Behind Viral Photo of Baby Lamine Yamal in Bathtub Being Held By Lionel Messi

The 16-year-old rising futbol star helped Spain defeat France on Tuesday.

Alex Ocho738 days ago
Sneakers

Patta's FC Barcelona Nike Air Max Collab Drops Next Week

Release details announced

Victor Deng1016 days ago
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Sports

Alphonso Davies Says Barcelona Passed On Him Because He's Canadian

Alphonso Davies may be one of the best left-backs in soccer, but he wasn't always the most coveted player for international clubs.

Louis Pavlakos1132 days ago
Drake and Barcelona's collaborative kits featuring the OVO owl
Sports

Drake Celebrates 50 Billion Spotify Streams with OVO FC Barcelona Kit

To celebrate 50 billion streams on Spotify, Drake is teaming up with FC Barcelona to add the OVO Sound logo, the owl, to the company's away kit.

Louis Pavlakos1373 days ago
lionel messi
Sports

Lionel Messi Signs Two-Year Deal With Paris St.-Germain (UPDATE)

Lionel Messi was unnable to come to terms on a new contract with FC Barcelona, which means he'll play on a new squad for the first time in his career.

tara mahadevan1808 days ago
Lionel Messi Barcelona Real Madrid 2020 Madrid
Sports

Why Messi Wants to Leave FC Barcelona and Where He Could be Headed

Lionel Messi, arguably the best soccer player in the world, reportedly wants out of FC Barcelona. Here's why and where he could end up.

Rawan Eewshah2152 days ago

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