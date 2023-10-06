Patta's FC Barcelona Nike Air Max Collab Drops Next Week

After making waves last year with the release of several Air Max 1 collabs, Patta and Nike are back with a new Air Max sneaker project. This time, the Dutch streetwear brand and the Oregon-based sportswear company are bringing in FC Barcelona for a new Air Max Plus collab.

Pictured here is an official look at the Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Max Plus, courtesy of Sneaker News. The sneaker features a gradient purple to blue color scheme on the mesh-based upper, likely pulled directly from the hues of the football club's iconic crest. Patta branding is present on the tongue, while the Barca crest is featured on the lace lock at the forefoot. Patta's branding is also hidden on the black mudguard by the toe, while two overlapping mini Swoosh logos appear at the midfoot.

Despite images of the collab surfacing, release details for this Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker have not yet been announced by any of the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (10/06): Patta has officially confirmed the release of its Nike Air Max Plus collab with FC Barcelona. In addition to the aforementioned sneaker, the project includes co-branded T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, pants, and a cap.

The full collection will be released on Oct. 13 exclusively at Patta.nl and at Patta stores. A wider launch will take place on Oct. 16 via SNKRS and at select Nike stockists. The Air Max Plus collab retails for 200 euros, which roughly converts to $210.