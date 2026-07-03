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Heron Preston in a black puffer jacket with a small crossbody bag stands against a purple gradient background.
Style

Heron Preston Says Streetwear Isn't 'Dead,' But Argues It Can No Longer Function in 'Disruptive Way'

Streetwear is "no longer a subculture," the designer said in a recent interview.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
Giorgio Armani, in a dark suit, stands with hands together against a light background.
Style

Giorgio Armani Dead at 91: 'He Worked Until His Final Days'

The Italian designer remained “indefatigable to the end,” per a statement from the Armani Group.

Trace William Cowen317 days ago
Sign for the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) on a building wall, featuring a room locator and Dubinsky campus store info.
Style

Roc Nation and Fashion Institute of Technology Partner for $20,000 Capsule Design Competition

The winning ideas will be developed into a limited-edition Roc Nation collection in 2026.

Trace William Cowen323 days ago
Anna Wintour.
Style

Anna Wintour's Major 'Vogue' Shakeup: What You Need to Know

'Vogue' staffers received a major announcement from the industry icon this week.

Trace William Cowen387 days ago
Ye in a hockey mask and jacket standing in fog with stage lights in the background.
Style

Ye Seemingly Suggests 'Nazi Gimmick' Is Intended as Revenge Against Adidas Exec

Ye cosigned a fan theory amid a slew of sprawling X updates.

Trace William Cowen485 days ago
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A man in a black hoodie and cap stands in front of a CFDA Fashion Awards backdrop.
Style

Kering Shares Take Hit After Demna Announced as Gucci's New Artistic Director

Can Demna turn Gucci around after seeing a polarizing level of success with Balenciaga?

Trace William Cowen491 days ago
A diverse group of models in various stylish outfits pose together in a studio setting for Y/Project.
Style

Y/Project Officially Closes After 14 Years

The French brand experienced a number of setbacks in the last year, including its co-founder, Gilles Elalouf passing away in June.

tara mahadevan555 days ago
Style

Kristen Noel Crawley’s School of Beauty Returns With Maeva Heim, Hannah Bronfman, Plus More as Virtual Instructors

On March 27, you can RSVP to a Twitch session featuring a dynamic team of female leaders in the beauty space.

Jaelani Turner-Williams844 days ago
Style

'Worst Outfit Ever' Prompt Has People Sharing Horrendous Fits From Donald Glover, Lil Nas X, and More

The trend has social media users rediscovering the worst looks from their favorite celebrities.

Jaelani Turner-Williams873 days ago
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clothes
Style

Learn What It Takes to Break Through With Parsons and Complex’s Streetwear Essentials Program

The video-focused program from Parsons and Complex counts Don C, April Walker, and more among its lineup of instructors and industry experts.

Trace William Cowen1024 days ago
Pharrell wearing Louis Vuitton
Style

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show Attended by Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and More

Louis Vuitton appointed Pharrell as its new men's creative director earlier this year. In his first collection for the brand, Williams debuts pieces live from Paris during Men's Fashion Week.

Eric Diep1124 days ago
Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno new creative director
Style

Gucci Names Valentino Fashion Designer Sabato De Sarno as New Creative Director

Kering and Gucci on Saturday appointed Sabato De Sarno, a senior fashion designer at Valentino, as the Italian brand’s new creative director. 

Brad Callas1267 days ago
Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating
Style

Cardi B, Kid Cudi, All 5 Kardashian/Jenner Sisters, and Many More Appear at Met Gala 2022

Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, Gunna, and more showed off their interpretations of this year's theme of "gilded glamour" at the Met Gala.

Jose Martinez1538 days ago
Aritzia purchases Reigning Champ
Style

Aritzia Buys Canadian Athletic Wear Brand Reigning Champ

Popular women's fashion retailer Aritzia is branching out into menswear with the purchase of Vancouver-based brand Reigning Champ for $63 million.

beatrizbalderramab1859 days ago
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Virgil Abloh
Style

YouTube Launches Programming That Celebrates Black Leaders in Fashion

The streaming giant has curated a programming playlist that highlights industry figures like Virgil Abloh, Naomi Campbell, Jerry Lorenzo, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2101 days ago

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