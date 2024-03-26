Kristen Noel Crawley’s School of Beauty Returns With Maeva Heim, Hannah Bronfman, Plus More as Virtual Instructors

A group of top entrepreneurs in beauty and fashion are taking fans to school.

On March 27, the latest installment of virtual session KNC School of Beauty will go live on Twitch. Launched in 2020 by KNC Beauty founder Kristen Noel Crawley, KNC School of Beauty continues to educate and support BIPOC women on their entrepreneurial journeys.

During the tuition-free virtual school, KNC School of Beauty will host panel discussions and instruction from individual beauty and fashion entrepreneurs, who will share insight from their respective fields from an ownership stance.

Instructors for the four sessions are panelists Maeva Heim, founder of Bread, Hannah Bronfman, entrepreneur at Pres10 Ventures, Rea Ann Silva, CEO and founder of BeautyBlender and Madison Utendahl, founder of Utendahl Creative.

Sign-up for the sessions here.