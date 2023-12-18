Lil Yachty Reveals 'How Much 4 Feature?' and Other DMs of Troll Who Said He 'Can’t Dress at All'

Lil Yachty, fresh off being named the best dressed rapper of 2023 by Complex, is carving out time to highlight the hypocrisy of trolls.

As seen in recently Instagrammed screenshots, Yachty spotted a comment from a social media user who argued, without providing evidence, that the frequent Drake collaborator "can't dress at all."

In response, Yachty decided to share a number of DMs he had received from the exact same individual, albeit with a decidedly different tone.

"How much 4 feature?" the individual asked in one such DM.

"Let me write for u!!" they asked in another, as seen below.