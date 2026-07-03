Fashion Designers

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US singer Sza arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026.
Style

SZA's Vibrant 2026 Met Gala Gown Featured Fabric Sourced From eBay

The yellow gown was designed by Emily Adams Bode Aujla and highlights sustainable fashion.

Joe Price75 days ago
Maison Margiela
Style

Maison Margiela Pays Homage to Parisian Flea Market Culture in Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

The ready-to-wear and Artisanal collections were unveiled during the first Maison Margiela runway presentation in China.

Jaelani Turner-Williams109 days ago
Jaden Smith at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Jaden Smith’s First Louboutin Collection as Men’s Creative Director Features Fuzzy Red Boots

The rapper has become the designer brand's first-ever men's creative director.

Jaelani Turner-Williams179 days ago
Press
Style

Willy Chavarria Named ACLU Artist Ambassador for Immigrants' and LGBTQ Rights

The award-winning designer has joined the American Civil Liberties Union artist ambassador program.

Jaelani Turner-Williams360 days ago
Rick Owens.
Style

Rick Owens to Launch ‘Wicked Fun’ OnlyFans for His Feet

The fashion designer said he's grown tired of seeing "prissy moralism" and "judgment" and wants to respond with defiance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams386 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: Kanye West is seen on March 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Ye Calls Out Designer Taking Credit for Gosha Rubchinskiy's Work

The rapper, producer, and designer claims that the person had "nothing to do" with the fashion brand.

Jaelani Turner-Williams568 days ago
Craftsman examining a string in workshop, wearing a cap and vest
Style

Kapital Founder Toshikiyo Hirata Dies

The late fashion designer founded the company in the 80s after falling in love with American denim in the U.S.

Alex Ocho810 days ago
Style

Former Gucci Designer Alessandro Michele Appointed as New Creative Director at Valentino

Michele succeeds Pierpaolo Piccioli, who ended his relationship with Valentino earlier this month.

Jaelani Turner-Williams843 days ago
Style

COS Announces SS24 Runway Show in Rome

The show will be streamed live on the brand's Instagram and TikTok.

Jaelani Turner-Williams858 days ago
Style

Denim Tears Selling Chicken Bone Necklace for $700, Watermelon Watercolor Sweatsuit Set

The pieces are part of Denim Tears SS24 collection, 'Kiss My Grits.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams858 days ago
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Music

Blackpink’s Jisoo Revealed as the Face of Self-Portrait’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

The collaboration marks the first time the London-based fashion house has worked with a musician for its campaigns.

Alex Ocho864 days ago
Style

Watch Pharrell Credit Marc Jacobs With Ushering in Era of Rap Artists as Designers

The designers, both a part of the Louis Vuitton legacy, sat down for an hourlong 'System Stories' chat.

Jaelani Turner-Williams870 days ago
Style

Zendaya Rocks Butt-Baring Mugler Robot Suit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere

The Emmy-winning actress stole the show as she hit the red carpet in a vintage Thierry Mugler look styled by Law Roach.

Joshua Espinoza884 days ago
Style

RATBOOT, a Boot That Features Stuffed Rats, Turns Heads During New York Fashion Week

Behind-the-scenes footage during a street shoot for the RATBOOT went viral and generated controversy last weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams886 days ago
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