RATBOOT, a Boot That Features Stuffed Rats, Turns Heads During New York Fashion Week

Soon, the RATBOOT will be stomping on a pavement near you.

Created by designer Janette Ok for Uncommon Creative Studio, the RATBOOT made its on-the-street debut during New York Fashion Week recently. The statement piece, which went viral on social media, drummed up attention and controversy over the ethical treatment of rodents, although an explanation for the taxidermied rats is given on the official RATBOOT website.

"New York City rats produce a new litter every two months," the site reads.