RATBOOT, a Boot That Features Stuffed Rats, Turns Heads During New York Fashion Week

Soon, the RATBOOT will be stomping on a pavement near you.
Created by designer Janette Ok for Uncommon Creative Studio, the RATBOOT made its on-the-street debut during New York Fashion Week recently. The statement piece, which went viral on social media, drummed up attention and controversy over the ethical treatment of rodents, although an explanation for the taxidermied rats is given on the official RATBOOT website.
"New York City rats produce a new litter every two months," the site reads.
The boot has been spotted at a runway show for luxury apparel duo The Blonds and New York City-based stylist Jenny Assaf.
“As a creative studio, we always love to hold up a mirror to the culture we play in. Ratboot is a beautiful symbol of that mix. The dirty amid the beautiful design. The icon hidden in the refuse," Nils Leonard, founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, said in a statement per More About Advertising.
UCS also claims that the viral clip of Assaf wearing the boots received more attention than Taylor Swift, whose Instagram reels have an average of 40 million views. Per Uncommon, the boot has an online footprint of 105 million views across social media.
The boots will be available for auction, with proceeds being donated to the nonprofit Mainely Rat Rescue for the rehabilitation and surrendered and abandoned rodents.