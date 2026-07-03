Celebrity Designers

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Lisa for 2026 Women's Kith campaign.
Style

Lisa Guest Designs Kith Women Spring 2026 Collection

The Blackpink star co-designed the collection with Kith CEO Ronnie Fieg after starring in the brand's 2024 campaign and building a collaborative creative partnership.

Complex Staff183 days ago

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