Musicians and actors from Rihanna to Swizz Beatz enjoy creative director titles, but what does it take to actually succeed in the position?Rae Witte
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Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen made a billion dollars off their clothing line before your favorite rapper designed t-shirts.Mikelle Street
Owner of Trax NYC Maksud Agadjani and Jason of Beverly Hills break down the process of melting down jewelry and give their thoughts on Drake's 'Meltdown' verse.Mike DeStefano
We spoke to ASAP Rocky's jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, to learn how he made the rapper's two-finger gold ring that was seen in the music video for "D.M.B."Lei Takanashi