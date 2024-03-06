Blackpink’s Jisoo Revealed as the Face of Self-Portrait’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Founder and creative director of self-portrait, Han Chong, shared that he was inspired by musicians and his desire to work with an artist who aligns with the brand’s values.

“We first started working with Jisoo many years ago, dressing her both on and off the stage, so having her front our campaign was a natural next step - it encapsulates the trajectory of the relationships we strive to nurture with those that we are fortunate enough to work with,” Han said in a statement.

Jisoo joins a list of notable faces who have previously represented self-portrait, including Naomi Campbell, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, and others.

“Watching her journey to becoming a global icon has been so inspiring not only to me, but to a legion of fans. She is a role model to so many - kind, inspiring, sensitive and a pillar of strength," he added. "I wanted her beauty, both inside and out, to be front and center of this first series of portraits we shot together in Seoul.”

The Spring/Summer 2024 collection is available online at self-portrait.com, at self-portrait stores globally, and through a network of international retailers.

Jisoo debuted as a member of Blackpink in 2016 which quickly became one of the leading global girl groups as K-Pop successfully expanded outside of Asia. According to Soompi, the singer announced last month she would be managing her solo activities under her new agency, Blissoo, but would continue group activities with Blackpink under YG Entertainment.