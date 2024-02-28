Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made Guests Ditch Phones and Use Notepads for The Row's PFW Show

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, founders of luxury clothing brand The Row, banned the use of phones and cameras during the presentation of their AW24 this week, so guests got resourceful.

Those in attendance resorted to using Japanese notepads with pencils, both provided at the event. The Row reportedly introduced new variations of their signature pieces, including oversized trench coats, structured wool overcoats, and roomy trousers, per Stylenotcom.

Upon entry, guests were offered green tea and coffee before accessing the show's inside venue, where the carpet was dark brown. The person behind Stylenotcom also shared a quick snapshot of one of their written notes. "Chic next level," the account wrote in the final Instagram slide, as seen below.