Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made Guests Ditch Phones and Use Notepads for The Row's PFW Show

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, founders of luxury clothing brand The Row, banned the use of phones and cameras during the presentation of their AW24 this week, so guests got resourceful.
Those in attendance resorted to using Japanese notepads with pencils, both provided at the event. The Row reportedly introduced new variations of their signature pieces, including oversized trench coats, structured wool overcoats, and roomy trousers, per Stylenotcom.
Upon entry, guests were offered green tea and coffee before accessing the show's inside venue, where the carpet was dark brown. The person behind Stylenotcom also shared a quick snapshot of one of their written notes. "Chic next level," the account wrote in the final Instagram slide, as seen below.
It comes as no surprise that the Olsens wanted to keep their show under the radar, as last year, the sisters expressed having a hint of "anonymity" to their brand. "We're just private people," Mary-Kate told the Financial Times last November.
Some pointed out that the move was similar to the insistence on notepads being used at a 1993 Prada runway show, while contemporary designers have also implemented no-phone policies at their shows, including Kanye West and Rihanna.