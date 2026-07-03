Far East Movement

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Rell The Soundbender. The name appears regularly on DAD and other blogs, but what do you really know about Rell? He's a DJ in his mid-twenties, not some fresh kid with a laptop and Twitter. After a chance meeting earlier this year, we kept in touch, and over time I learned that he's a man with a story and a grind. A story of innocent beginnings, hard work, hip-hop dreams, disappointment, tragedy, triumph, and optimism, Rell The Soundbender's story is worth every second of your time.
jakel

Latest Stories

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Music

Premiere: Pusha T Gets Fly With Hook N Sling and Far East Movement on "Break Yourself"

Pusha T hops on Hook N Sling's Far East Movement-featured "Break Yourself."

Khal3992 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Hook N Sling's Far East Movement-Featured "Break Yourself"

Hook N Sling signs with Insomniac/Interscope and unleashes his new Far East Movement-featured single.

Khal4139 days ago
far east movement k town riot
Music

Far East Movement Announce Details for Mini-Album "K-Town Riot"

There's a school of thought that could easily attach the entirety of the "hard electro-as-EDM" movement to Korean-American producers the Far East Move

marcuskdowling4291 days ago
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Music

Far East Movement & Sidney Samson - "Bang It To The Curb"

If you haven't borne witness to what Korean-American production quartet Far East Movement's club crusher with Rell the Soundbender "Murder Was The Bas

marcuskdowling4570 days ago
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Music

Download the Far East Movement x Rell the Soundbender ft. Kurupt "Murder Was The Bass" EP

When we spoke with Rell the Soundbender, he put us on to his days as M. Rell, producing tracks for Far East Movement back in the day. While they went

khrisd4608 days ago
the illest remixes
Music

Far East Movement ft. RiFF RAFF - "The Illest (Rell The Soundbender Remix)"

Rell the Soundbender is one of those dudes that will take two years to pop because people refuse to pay attention. He's continuing to create some of the biggest tunes in bass music this year, and his buzz is building incredibly slow in comparison to the records he's making. It's humor that the site that premiered the remix package for "The Illest" calls Rell the Soundbender "Rell Love Soundbender." That probably doesn't help.

nappy4686 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Far East Movement f/ Riff Raff "The Illest"

Check out the new song from the L.A. based group.

Insanul Ahmed4799 days ago
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Music

Rell the Soundbender x Far East Movement - "Inglewood"

Although the original trap sound is rooted in southern hip-hop, when it comes to the current wave of trap music, all bets are off. Rell the Soundbender and Far East Movement collaborated to synthesize an old school g-funk flavor into a new-school trap heater. "Inglewood" brings together a Dr. Dre-esque West Coast rap melody over trunk-rattling bass, accented with a Doctor P-esque lead. The track is sure to get crowds going and according to Rell its been doing that for a while now.

jakel4846 days ago
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Style

Interview: Far East Movement Talks L.A. Style, Shoe Addictions, and Dirty Bass

The guys came to our studio to share their love of gold chains, sneakers, and Uncle Luke.

soo-young5183 days ago
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Music

Video: Far East Movement f/ Rye Rye "Jello"

First single and visual off <em>Dirty Bass</em>, the group's sophomore LP.

Anthony Osei5294 days ago
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Music

Far East Movement f/ Rye Rye "Jello"

Need a new song for your party soundtrack?

Jacob Moore5385 days ago
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Music

Video: Far East Movement "So What?"

Watch the L.A.-based electro quartet's newest visual off their debut disc, <em>Free Wired</em>.

Anthony Osei5520 days ago
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