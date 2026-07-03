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'Bridge the Gap' is a Web3 community and safe space for Asian creatives. Complex Canada talked to William Nguyen & Justin Lee about the project and docuseries.Nathan Sing
Rell The Soundbender. The name appears regularly on DAD and other blogs, but what do you really know about Rell? He's a DJ in his mid-twenties, not some fresh kid with a laptop and Twitter. After a chance meeting earlier this year, we kept in touch, and over time I learned that he's a man with a story and a grind. A story of innocent beginnings, hard work, hip-hop dreams, disappointment, tragedy, triumph, and optimism, Rell The Soundbender's story is worth every second of your time.jakel
With Far East Movement's "Like A G6" hitting No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, we're paying homage to some other major milestones in the rise of the Asian rapper.Insanul Ahmed
On Dec. 12, the wings specialists brought a variety of ‘Flavours’ to Village Underground, curating an accessible night of intergenerational talent at the Shoreditch venue.Jude Yawson