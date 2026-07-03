Dex

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Dex and Allday.
Music

VIDEO PREMIERE: Dex And Allday Hang In The Late Night For The Neon-Lit Visuals For "4AM"

The 18-year-old drops the accompanying visual to his biggest track to date.

Dan Pardalis3261 days ago

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