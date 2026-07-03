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Marni sunglasses.
Style

Marni Drops New Sunglasses Collection: How to Buy

The new eyewear collection is available to purchase on Complex Shop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Rectangular black sunglasses with purple lenses, featuring the brand "Retrosuperfuture" on the inside of the frame.
Style

Retrosuperfuture April Delivery: How to Buy

Three unisex styles from Retrosuperfuture are available now on Complex.

Complex Staff25 days ago
DITA Eyewear
Sports

Ronaldinho and DITA Eyewear Team up for Special Collection Ahead of World Cup

The 3-piece eyewear collection celebrates global soccer in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams47 days ago
Carlijn Jacobs
Style

Google Reveals Intelligent Eyewear Collaboration With Gentle Monster

The eyewear contains built-in speakers, a camera and microphone for voice assistance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams60 days ago
A$AP Rocky wearing sunglasses in a Ray-Ban ad, with close-up of the glasses on the right.
Style

ASAP Rocky x Ray-Ban LE Mask: How To Buy

ASAP Rocky and Ray Ban's latest collab is available to shop on Complex.

Complex Staff79 days ago
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A man wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses and a white Ferrari racing suit with various sponsor logos, holding a red racing jacket. Ray-Ban and Ferrari logos are visible.
Style

Ray-Ban and Scuderia Ferrari Expand Partnership With Debut of Miami-Inspired Sunglasses

Ray-Ban and Ferrari aim to "rewrite the rules beyond the racetrack" with the latest entry in their collaborative relationship.

Trace William Cowen83 days ago
Kendrick Lamar with glasses and a beard stands against a backdrop with "Apple Music" and "Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show" logos.
Style

Kendrick Lamar Named Brand Ambassador for Chanel

According to reports, Kendrick will star in an eyewear campaign for Chanel this week.

Trace William Cowen454 days ago
ASAP Rocky x Ray-Ban Creative Director
Style

ASAP Rocky Appointed as Ray-Ban's First-Ever Creative Director

The multi-hyphenate will design eyewear collections, lead brand campaigns, and assist with store revamps.

Joshua Espinoza513 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs in a white tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie at a formal event, with photographers in the background
Music

Diddy's Sean John Eyewear Removed From America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses Following Domestic Assault Video

It isn't the first time Diddy's wallet has been hit as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Brad Callas783 days ago
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Style

Jennie Takes Us Into Her 'Jentle Salon' in New Gentle Monster Campaign

The 'Jentle Salon' collection marks the third collaboration between Jennie and Gentle Monster.

Jaelani Turner-Williams814 days ago
man holds eclipse glasses
Life

Eclipse 2024: Data Shows Sadly Predictable Increase in Google Searches About Eye Damage

The next chance for total solar eclipse action in the contiguous United States won't be until 2044.

Trace William Cowen831 days ago
Style

Warby Parker and Theophilio Connect for SHAUNIE Eyewear Collection

Curated by Black Fashion Fair, the limited edition eyewear honors the nostalgia of Warby Parker and contemporary clothing brand Theophilio.

Jaelani Turner-Williams851 days ago
DITA campaign image is shown
Style

Luka and Clark Sabbat Star in New DITA Eyewear Campaign

Photographer Alfredo Bosco captures the father-son duo out and about in the Le Marais area of Paris.

Trace William Cowen892 days ago
Style

Yniq Eyewear and Lindsey Vonn Foundation Partner on Limited Edition Ski Goggle

The eyewear brand and foundation are both run by Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn.

tara mahadevan946 days ago
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Billie Eilish is the face of Gucci's new eyewear campaign
Style

Billie Eilish and Gucci Team Up for New Eyewear Campaign

Gucci enlists Billie Eilish as the face of the fashion house's 2022 eyewear collection, which arrives alongside a video featuring the pop star.

Brad Callas1411 days ago

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