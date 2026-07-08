Marni Drops New Sunglasses Collection: How to Buy

Marni is stepping into the summer with a new sunglasses collection perfect for your next beach bash or day party — and its available for purchase on Complex Shop.

The Italian fashion brand has introduced a six-piece slate of eyewear in abstract styles and colorways including the angular Eluvi in Faded Havana ($383), brimmed Ziruna in Black ($383) and rectangular Zokoa in Solid Grey ($325).

Designed in Milano, Italy, the high-grade unisex sunglasses collection ranges from $325-$435.