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Marni Drops New Sunglasses Collection: How to Buy

The new eyewear collection is available to purchase on Complex Shop.

Marni sunglasses.
Press/Marni

Marni is stepping into the summer with a new sunglasses collection perfect for your next beach bash or day party — and its available for purchase on Complex Shop.

The Italian fashion brand has introduced a six-piece slate of eyewear in abstract styles and colorways including the angular Eluvi in Faded Havana ($383), brimmed Ziruna in Black ($383) and rectangular Zokoa in Solid Grey ($325).

Designed in Milano, Italy, the high-grade unisex sunglasses collection ranges from $325-$435.

Where to shop the Marni collection

Ready to rock the best frames you’ll find this season? Look no further than the Marni collection here.

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