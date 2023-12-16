Yniq Eyewear and Lindsey Vonn Foundation Partner on Limited Edition Ski Goggle

"This partnership embodies everything Yniq stands for—pushing boundaries, celebrating individuality, and striving for the extraordinary,” Olympic Gold Medalist and Yniq owner Lindsey Vonn said in a statement. “As a lifelong athlete, I've seen firsthand the transformative power of sports and mentorship. Through the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, we empower girls from underserved communities to dream big and reach their full potential. Every pair of these goggles sold will directly contribute to programs and scholarships, providing girls with the tools they need to achieve their dreams.”

The limited edition goggles will be available to purchase online and at certain retailers on Dec. 15.