Yniq Eyewear and Lindsey Vonn Foundation Partner on Limited Edition Ski Goggle

Yniq Eyewear and the non-profit, Lindsey Vonn Foundation are partnering up for limited edition co-branded ski goggles.
With the collaboration, the Foundation aims to fulfill its mission of empowering girls in underserved communities through athletic activities, while the eyewear brand looks to aid in skiers’ performance.
"This partnership embodies everything Yniq stands for—pushing boundaries, celebrating individuality, and striving for the extraordinary,” Olympic Gold Medalist and Yniq owner Lindsey Vonn said in a statement. “As a lifelong athlete, I've seen firsthand the transformative power of sports and mentorship. Through the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, we empower girls from underserved communities to dream big and reach their full potential. Every pair of these goggles sold will directly contribute to programs and scholarships, providing girls with the tools they need to achieve their dreams.”
The limited edition goggles will be available to purchase online and at certain retailers on Dec. 15.