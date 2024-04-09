Eclipse 2024: Data Shows Sadly Predictable Increase in Google Searches About Eye Damage

As others have pointed out, including USA Today, a deeper dive into grim Googlings, especially when broken down by metro areas, shows the eclipse's main path of visibility is well-represented.

Naturally, the eclipse failed to stand as the top daily search trend in the United States on Monday, having been bested by Morgan Wallen allegedly throwing a chair from the roof of a six-story bar in Nashville. However, it held strong at No. 2 thanks to people searching for info on the next eclipse; deeper into the top 10, trends were spurred by people confused as to whether they could take photos of the eclipse and those uncertain about its timing in their respective region.