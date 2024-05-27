Diddy's Sean John Eyewear Removed From America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses Following Domestic Assault Video

Diddy's wallet continues to be impacted as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

TMZ reports America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has halted sales of Diddy's Sean John eyewear following the recently released video of the entertainment mogul assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel back in March 2016.

"Stores received a message Tuesday to remove all Sean Johns from the frame boards and replace them with frames at an appropriate price point from understock," the outlet notes. "They put a hold on selling the frames and told the stores to wait for further instruction."

It isn't the first company that's dropped Diddy in recent days.

Last week, Peloton announced it was removing his music on its workout class platform in response to the lawsuits facing the 54-year-old. In addition, back in March, TMZ revealed Diddy had sold all his shares of Revolt, a multimedia network he co-founded in 2013, after his homes were raided by federal agents.

“We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform,” the comment read, per a screenshot obtained by People. “This means our Instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and for being a member of our Peloton community.”

Last Sunday, days after CNN released surveillance footage of Diddy brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie, in a hotel hallway eight years ago, the Bad Boy Records boss took to Instagram to issue an apology for his "behavior" in the leaked video.

“It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” Diddy said. “I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now.”