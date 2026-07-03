Exploitation

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Jimmy Francois wearing a blue cap, sunglasses, and multiple gold chains, standing near a vehicle.
Music

NYC Rapper Bentley Bugz Arraigned on Federal Child Sex Trafficking Charges

Jimmy Francois faces charges that could bring a life sentence if he's convicted.

Mark Elibert129 days ago
Instagtam/austinwolfff
Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Austin Wolf Gets 19 Years in Prison for Enticing Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity

The adult entertainer pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Jaelani Turner-Williams291 days ago
Scarlett Johansson at an event, wearing a black halter dress, with sleek hair and gold jewelry.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says 'Lost in Translation' Led to 'Sex Object' Typecasting

ScarJo says she "couldn’t get out of the cycle" following her breakout role in the 2003 Sofia Coppola film.

Alex Ocho430 days ago
Giorgio Armani store sign on a building exterior
Style

Armani and Dior Facing Antitrust Probe Over Alleged Exploitative Labor

Italy's competition authority is investigating whether the luxury fashion houses have misled their customers about their production processes.

Joe Price729 days ago
The image shows the word "Dior" in black letters, likely part of a store sign or advertisement. The background is blurred, featuring indistinct patterns
Style

Prosecutors Accuse Dior and Armani of Paying Migrant Workers $2 an Hour to Make Luxury Handbags

Dior reportedly only pays $57 to manufacture handbags that cost as much as $2,780.

Joe Price743 days ago
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Style

Two Californians File Class-Action Lawsuit Against Hermès Birkin Over Alleged 'Refusal' Sales Practices

The San Francisco residents accused Hermès of running a "scheme," only selling the pricy Birkin to customers who were "deemed worthy" of access.

Jaelani Turner-Williams849 days ago
priest Robert D. McWilliams sentenced.
Life

‘Sociopath’ Priest Receives Life Sentence for Sex Trafficking Minors, Child Pornography

41-year-old Ohio priest Robert D. McWilliams has been sentenced to life in prison on sexual exploitation, trafficking, and child pornography charges.

Joe Price1710 days ago
pink
Music

Teen YouTuber Responds to Pink's Claims That She's Being 'Exploited' by Parents

Piper Rockelle, a 14-year-old influencer who Pink suggested was being “exploited” by her parents in a tweet this past weekend, has shut down the accusations.

Brenton Blanchet1783 days ago
doj logo
Life

Imprisoned Restaurant Manager Ordered to Pay Almost $550K to Black Man He Used for Slave Labor for Years

A white South Carolina man is serving 10 years after pleading guilty to forced labor, having horrifically exploited and abused John Christopher Smith for years.

Brenton Blanchet1903 days ago
Jake Paul
Pop Culture

Jake Paul’s Alleged Harassment and Exploitation of Young Creatives Detailed in ‘New York Times’ Report

Young creators who lived at Jake Paul's Team 10 collab house through the years have come forward with allegations of exploitation, harassment, and bullying.

Joe Price1913 days ago
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charlamagne
Music

Charlamagne tha God Claims Kanye Signed Big Sean to a ‘Terrible Contract’ and Owes Him $3 Million

On the 'Breakfast Club,' Charlamagne tha God claimed Kanye is guilty of exploiting musicians and that Big Sean in particular is owed $3 million.

Joe Price2117 days ago
Chuck D
Music

Chuck D Calls Out Maury Povich and Jerry Springer for Exploiting Young Black People

The Public Enemy rapper suggests the feds are paying the TV hosts to broadcast "young folks' dysfunctional shit."

Joshua Espinoza2433 days ago
Corey Hawkins Spike Lee Adam Driver
Pop Culture

Spike Lee's Jordan Peele-Produced 'BlacKkKlansman' Gets a Trailer

The latest Spike Lee joint, co-produced by Blumhouse and Jordan Peele, looks like a fun satire, a grimly prescient treatise, and a solid exploitation comedy.

Marco Margaritoff2987 days ago
Amazon Workers Pee
Life

Amazon Denies Employees Have to Pee in Bottles Over Pressure to Meet Quotas

The company pressures workers to not waste "idle" time.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3015 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Autistic man worked at Applebee's for a year and was never paid

His family says that despite multiple requests, his wages never arrived.

Miriam Coleman3923 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Ashlynn Yennie Talks The Joys Of Making "The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)"

The star of Tom Six's insanely revolting, and hugely popular, horror franchise recounts all of the nastiness for the sequel's DVD/Blu-ray release day.

MattBarone5269 days ago

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