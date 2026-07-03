Exploited Records

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Music

Premiere: Copy Paste Soul Mixes Detroit Techno And New York Garage On "Flare"

But the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

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Music

Premiere: Joyce Muniz Has You Rumbled On "Your Lies Told Me The Truth"

You'd be wise to delve into Muniz' back catalogue after hearing this.

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