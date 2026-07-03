From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heartMattBarone
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From the Tupac conspiracy to JAY-Z in the Illuminati, here are are the craziest conspiracy theories in hip hop.OrNah
An ode to the prolific producer-director's unrivaled eye for full-figured talent.ShantÃ© Cosme
The B-movie maverick, whose life is detailed in the new documentary <em>Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel</em>, kept drive-ins and grindhouse cinemas looking wild back in the day.MattBarone