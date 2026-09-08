Miriam Coleman
Latest Stories
A complete timeline of 'feminist' porn star James Deen's fall from grace
To date, seven women have accused Deen of sexual assault and abuse.
Scientists have designed a mutant mosquito
The new insect could help fight malaria.
2 dead, 7 arrested in Paris raid of suspected ISIS hideout
Police believed the alleged Paris mastermind Abdelhamid Abaaoud was in the apartment.
More than half of U.S. governors want to ban Syrian refugees from their states
"Making policy based on this fear mongering is wrong."
Firefighter receives most extensive face transplant in history
Surgeons at NYU gave 41-year-old Patrick Hardison the face of a 26-year-old bike messenger.
Utah judge orders lesbian couple to give up their foster child
He said the child wouldn’t “do as well” in a homosexual home, the couple claims.
Most women are bisexual or gay but 'never straight,' study shows
When it comes to arousal, most women respond to naked folks of both sexes.
Twitter's only black engineer in leadership left over 'diversity problems'
Leslie Miley says the VP of engineering told him, "We can't lower the bar."
White high school students wear 'N16GA WE MADE IT' T-shirts
Just because it's a Drake lyric, doesn't mean it's okay.
What does it take to be the only Afghan woman in the country's first marathon?
Critics stoned Zainab and called her a "prostitute."
Latino protester dragged out of Trump rally as supporters chant 'USA! USA!'
A video shows the student being kicked and dragged by his shirt collar as the crowd cheers.
Watch a black hole shred the hell out of a passing star
NASA has released an artist's rendition of "tidal disruption."
Autistic man worked at Applebee's for a year and was never paid
His family says that despite multiple requests, his wages never arrived.
Is a massive asteroid going to wipe us out this Halloween?
This will be the closest approach by an object this large since 2006.
Male egos threatened by intelligent women, study says
The good news is that men find more intelligent women attractive in theory.
Prosecutor admits his cowardice led to wrongful murder conviction of man sentenced to death
Glenn Ford spent three decades on death row, and died just over a year after his release.
Georgia plans monument to Martin Luther King, Jr. above massive Confederate memorial
Replica of the Liberty Bell will evoke King's famous line, "Let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia."
Dead fetus found inside boy who complained of stomach pains
A 4-year-old child in India had the rare condition, "fetus in fetu."