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Music

L.A. Reid Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Former Employee Drew Dixon

The former Epic Records and Island Def Jam CEO has been accused of assault and harassment during his time at Arista Records.

Joe Price983 days ago
scar lip on the red carpet
Music

Scar Lip Opens Up About Signing Deal: ‘I Feel Like My Life Is on the Line With This Sh*t’

Prior to her Epic Records announcement, Scar Lip spoke with Complex about being "nervous" about signing a major deal.

Trace William Cowen1116 days ago
Toronto rapper Killy
Music

Premiere: Toronto Rapper Killy Returns With Video for Jaegen-Produced Single "CEO"

After leaving Epic Records, newly independent Toronto rapper Killy returns from a brief hiatus with new single "CEO," produced by fellow Toronto artist Jaegen.

Erik Leijon1415 days ago
Bobby Shmurda in the video for his song "They Don't Know"
Music

Premiere: Bobby Shmurda Shares Video for "They Don't Know"

Bobby Shmurda has released his song and video for "They Don’t Know," which features the newly independent rapper showing off his dance moves.

Joe Price1542 days ago
Bobby Shmurda performs in 2021
Music

Bobby Shmurda Says Major Labels Are 'Blackballing' Him Ahead of First Independent Release Since Epic Records Split

Shmurda took to social media to announce the arrival of new music, which will mark his first independent release since leaving Epic Records.

Brenton Blanchet1551 days ago
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Bobby Shmurda attends Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Music

Bobby Shmurda Says He's Out of His Epic Records Contract: 'I Just [Signed] My Release Papers’

Bobby Shmurda indicated last month that he wanted out of his record contract with Epic, and now the 27-year-old Brooklyn rapper has got his wish.

Joe Price1577 days ago
Bobby Shmurda image for news story
Music

Bobby Shmurda Wants Out of Epic Records Deal: 'I Still Feel Like I'm in Prison'

Bobby Shmurda took to Instagram on Thursday to voice his frustration with his Epic Records deal, saying the label is holding his music from being released.

Jordan Rose1619 days ago
rowdy rebel no music release
Music

Rowdy Rebel Says He's No Longer Releasing Music Until Epic Records Pays Him: 'I Been Patient But Enough Is Enough'

Rowdy Rebel took to Instagram on Tuesday to say he's no longer releasing music until Epic Records pays him, writing that "enough is enough."

Brad Callas1677 days ago
Day Sulan
Music

4Hunnid Rapper Day Sulan Shares Video for Hard-Hitting Single "Mascara"

YG collaborator and 4Hunnid rapper Day Sulan has just unleashed the slick video for her new single, "Mascara."

Joe Price2325 days ago
yg
Music

YG's 4Hunnid Label Announces Partnership With Epic Records

The first release under the new joint venture will be from recent YG collaborator Day Sulan.

Trace William Cowen2335 days ago
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stunna
Music

Premiere: Stunna Girl Shares New Video for Breakout Hit "Runway"

"Runway" is taken from Stunna Girl's independently released 'YKWTFGO' project.

Trace William Cowen2371 days ago
dj khaled snl
Music

DJ Khaled's Issue With 'Father of Asahd' Missing No. 1 Debut Is With Billboard, Not Tyler, the Creator

Initial reports claimed Khaled was fuming when his album debuted at the No. 2.

Kyle Shokeye2598 days ago
future
Music

Future Drops "Never Stop" Video

Coming off the high that was his sixth project to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, 'The WIZRD,' Future has just dropped a video for his track "Never Stop."

Joe Price2720 days ago
Kodie Shane cover art for 'Young Heartthrob'
Music

Kodie Shane Shares Debut Album 'Young HeartThrob'

Up-and-coming Atlanta native and Lil Yachty associate Kodie Shane has released her debut studio album, 'Young HeartThrob,' via Epic Records.

tara mahadevan2809 days ago
Kodie Shane
Music

Kodie Shane Shares New Song "Thinking Bout U" Ahead of Debut Album

Backed by lively guitars and skittering hi-hats, "Thinking Bout U" is an energetic burst that exemplifies the 19-year-old rapper's distinct approach to hip-hop.

Joe Price2829 days ago
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Young Thug and T.I.
Music

T.I. Links Up With Young Thug for "The Weekend"

We're rapidly approaching the release of T.I.'s 10th studio album 'The Dime Trap,' which he's been teasing for years now.

Joe Price2851 days ago

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