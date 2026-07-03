Elizabeth Olsen

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

TOPSHOT - US actor Elizabeth Olsen poses on the red carpet on arrival for the UK Premiere of "Eternity" at The Cinema in the Power Station in London on November 17, 2025.
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Being 'Insecure' About Wanting to Act: ‘It Felt Foolish’

The actress said she pretended to be interested in math-related fields like banking and accounting.

Jaelani Turner-Williams233 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Says Doing Marvel Movies Gives Her 'Insurance' to ‘Choose Other Jobs'

In continuously working for Marvel, the 'WandaVision' actress called it a "choice" during the Vulture Festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams606 days ago
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Says She Doesn’t Miss Playing Scarlet Witch In The MCU

Despite her recent comments, Olsen said she loved playing the character and felt proud of the work she did within the MCU.

Mark Elibert1133 days ago
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Cautions New MCU Actors to Only Sign On for One Project

In an appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, <i>WandaVision</i> actress <a href="https://www.complex.com/tag/elizabeth-olsen/" target="_blank">Elizabeth Olsen</a> shared the advice she'd give to any actors looking to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joe Price1149 days ago
Elizabeth Olsen attends "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness" screening.
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Explains What 'Bugs' Her About Criticism of Marvel Movies

Elizabeth Olsen spoke out about her issue with notable Hollywood figures, like Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott, publicly criticizing MCU films.

Jose Martinez1531 days ago
Advertisement
Elizabeth Olsen attends premiere of 'Doctor Strange'
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Admits She Doesn't Watch Her Marvel Films at Premieres Due to Fear of Failure

With 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' out in theaters this weekend, Elizabeth Olsen sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss her Marvel filmography.

Brad Callas1533 days ago
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenshot
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Marvel Studios has just delivered the first teaser for its upcoming sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' due out in May 2022.

Jordan Rose1669 days ago
Elizabeth Olsen
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Expresses Support for Scarlett Johansson Amid Disney Lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen and Jason Sudeikis briefly weighed in on Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney regarding the release of 'Black Widow' on Disney+.

Gavin Evans1790 days ago
WandaVision
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Signals Daring Future for the MCU, But Requires Patience

The MCU kicks off Phase Four with one of Marvel Studios' boldest creations yet: the sitcom-homage 'WandaVision'. Read our thoughts on the first two episodes.

William Goodman2010 days ago
WandaVision
Pop Culture

The 5 Best Comics to Read Before Watching 'WandaVision'

Before taking in Disney+'s 'WandaVision', dive deep into the Marvel Comics archives and learn more about Wanda and Vision's relationship.

William Goodman2012 days ago
Advertisement
wanda
Pop Culture

Here Are the First Reactions to Marvel's First Disney+ Show 'WandaVision'

The first online reactions for 'WandaVision,' which happens to be Marvel's first streaming series on Disney+ are in, and yes, they're spectacular,

Joshua Espinoza2016 days ago
WandaVision
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Olsen Debuts New 'WandaVision' Clip on 'Kimmel'

Ahead of the upcoming premiere of Marvel's 'WandaVision' on Disney+, Elizabeth Olsen stopped by 'Kimmel' to offer a glimpse of what fans can expect

Joe Price2019 days ago
marvel
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Actress Teyonah Parris Says Series Is Like 6 Marvel Movies Packed Into a Sitcom

The upcoming series is expected to hit Disney+ next month, finally giving Marvel fans some relief after a particularly dry year due to the pandemic.

Trace William Cowen2076 days ago
Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen
Pop Culture

Marvel's 'Wandavision' Series Will Be Arriving Sooner Than Expected

The series will focus on the exploits of Vision and Scarlet Witch.

Joe Price2390 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App