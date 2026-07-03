Election 2016

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President Donald Trump delivers an update on the nations coronavirus testing
Life

Trump's 2016 Campaign Accused of Deterring Millions of Black Americans From Voting

A database contained the records of 198 million Americans and included details about domestic and economic status acquired from market research firms.

Xavier Hamilton2118 days ago
Donald Trump, Omarosa frenemies
Life

Donald Trump Calls Omarosa a 'Lowlife' in Response to Her Tell-All Book

The Donald is unsurprisingly not happy with Omarosa's new tell-all book, 'Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,' calling her a lowlife at his private golf resort in New Jersey.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2897 days ago
Omarosa memoir
Life

Omarosa Talks Trump's 'Mental Decline' in New Memoir

“While watching the interview I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald's brain. His mental decline could not be denied,” the former aide writes.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2904 days ago
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Donald Trump
Life

Michael Cohen Claims Donald Trump Knew of 2016 Trump Tower Meeting in Advance

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is reportedly willing to allege to special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump knew in advance about the 2016 meeting to gather information on Hillary Clinton.

Jose Martinez2914 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg
Life

Facebook Lost $70 Billion in 10 Days After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal

The social media platform's stocks have plummeted.

Julia Reiss3035 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg
Life

Mark Zuckerberg: 'I'm Sure Someone's Trying' to Meddle in 2018 Midterm Elections Via Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg confirms that Facebook is taking measures to prevent another election meddling scandal.

jasmineg203037 days ago
This is a photo of Cambridge.
Life

Trump-Tied British Data Firm Offered $1.4 Million Bribe for Election Win

Cambridge Analytica has close ties to the 2016 Trump campaign.

Julia Reiss3041 days ago
google glasses
Life

Google Announces $300 Million Plan to Combat Fake News

Google is in the process of launching new tools to curb the spread of misinformation and boost reputable news sources.

NoraGrayceOrosz3042 days ago
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vladimir putin
Life

Russian President Vladimir Putin Dismisses DOJ Investigations as 'Yelling and Hollering'

It seems like Putin isn't filing charges against Russian assets indicted by the DOJ anytime soon.

tara mahadevan3059 days ago
This is a photo of Russia.
Life

Russia Reportedly Compromised Seven States’ Voter Systems Pre-Dating 2016 Election

According to intelligence, the states involved were never notified.

Julia Reiss3062 days ago
Omarosa Manigault Newman
Pop Culture

Omarosa Finally Spills the Tea About Trump’s Presidency: ‘It’s Not Gonna Be Okay’

“I’m not there. It’s not my circus, not my monkeys,” Omarosa said on 'Celebrity Big Brother.' “I’d like to say not my problem but I can’t.”

juliarp3082 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg
Life

Facebook Owns Up to Having Negative Influence on Democracy

I mean, it only took a hacked election for them to wake TF up.

Julia Reiss3099 days ago
Anna Wintour and Hillary Clinton
Life

Does Trump Know Anna Wintour Doesn't Work at Vanity Fair, Or That the 2016 Election Is Over?

Looks like someone won't be getting invited to the Met Gala.

juliarp3124 days ago
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Flynn copping pleas
Life

Michael Flynn Out Here Copping Pleas in Donald Trump Investigation

The whole world just got an early Christmas present.

Shawn Setaro3151 days ago

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