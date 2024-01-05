Florida Man Files Lawsuit After Toilet Explosion at Dunkin Allegedly Caused 'Severe and Long-Term Injuries'

An alleged toilet explosion at a Dunkin in Florida is at the center of a new lawsuit.

Per a report from USA Today, Dunkin initially declined to comment on the case due to the fecal fulmination having taken place at a franchised store. The plaintiff, Paul Kerouac, alleges he was in the men’s room at the Winter Park establishment in January 2022 when the toilet exploded, thus leaving him with “severe and long-term injuries.”

Furthermore, Kerouac says he was covered in “human feces and urine” as a result of the blow-up. When Kerouac informed workers of what had happened, they allegedly told him they were already aware of the issue, citing other "incidents" of a presumably similar nature.