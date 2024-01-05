Florida Man Files Lawsuit After Toilet Explosion at Dunkin Allegedly Caused 'Severe and Long-Term Injuries'

An alleged toilet explosion at a Dunkin in Florida is at the center of a new lawsuit.
Per a report from USA Today, Dunkin initially declined to comment on the case due to the fecal fulmination having taken place at a franchised store. The plaintiff, Paul Kerouac, alleges he was in the men’s room at the Winter Park establishment in January 2022 when the toilet exploded, thus leaving him with “severe and long-term injuries.”
Furthermore, Kerouac says he was covered in “human feces and urine” as a result of the blow-up. When Kerouac informed workers of what had happened, they allegedly told him they were already aware of the issue, citing other "incidents" of a presumably similar nature.
The suit argues negligence and calls for more than $50,000 in damages, as well as a jury trial. According to publicly available court docs, Kerouac suffers “continuing trauma” due to the exploding toilet and has sought out mental health treatment.
Complex has reached out to Kerouac's lawyer and a Dunkin rep for comment. This story may be updated.
In October of last year, a 70-year-old woman won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a Dunkin franchise location in Georgia after allegedly sustaining serious burns from spilled coffee.