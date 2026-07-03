Duke Deuce

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Duke Deuce Claps Back at Burna Boy for Calling Him a 'Dancing Donut'

The Memphis rapper responded to the Afrobeats artist's remarks by taking matters into his own hands, posting an Instagram video in which he compared his body to an actual donut.

Brad Callas1059 days ago
Duke Deuce 'Memphis Massacre III'
Music

Duke Deuce Shares New Mixtape 'Memphis Massacre III'

Just four months after the release of his debut album 'Crunkstar,' Quality Control rapper Duke Deuce returns with his new mixtape 'Memphis Massacre III.'

Brad Callas1359 days ago
Juicy J new music video
Music

Juicy J Channels James Harden in Video for New Single "Step Back" f/ Duke Deuce

Fresh off the release of his new collaborative project with Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J enlists fellow Memphis rapper Duke Deuce for his latest single "Step Back."

Brad Callas1538 days ago
Screenshot of Duke Deuce in new video with Dante Smith
Music

Duke Deuce Drops New Video for "Running Out of Love' f/ Dante Smith

Duke Deuce has dropped a new song and video for "Running Out of Love" featuring Dante Smith. The song follows Duke's Rico Nasty collab, "Falling Off."

tara mahadevan1555 days ago
Cover art for Mike Dimes new album 'In Dimes We Trust'
Music

Listen to Mike Dimes’ New Project ‘In Dimes We Trust’ f/ Duke Deuce

Following the release of his single "Home," Texas rapper Mike Dimes has unleashed his full-length project 'In Dimes We Trust' ahead of a summer of touring.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1593 days ago
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Screenshot of Duke Deuce from new video
Music

Duke Deuce and Rico Nasty Link in Video for New Song "Falling Off"

Duke Deuce has dropped off the song and video for "Falling Off" featuring Rico Nasty. The visual sees the two rappers performing in front of an audience.

tara mahadevan1618 days ago
duke deuce shootout
Music

Video Shows Duke Deuce Running for Cover When Gunfire Breaks Out During Livestream

Memphis rapper Duke Deuce was seen running to safety after he got caught in a hail of gunfire while live streaming with his fans on Instagram.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1768 days ago
Duke Deuce press photo shot by Cam Kirk
Music

Duke Deuce Releases New Track and Video "WTF!"

Duke Deuce has just released his new song "WTF!" which comes shortly after he joined Isaiah Rashad to be on his single "Lay Wit Ya" off his recent album.

Jordan Rose1773 days ago
Crunk Ain’t Dead: Duke Deuce Talks Memphis Rap, The Birthplace of Crunk & Going Viral | Complex News
Music

Crunk Ain’t Dead: Duke Deuce Talks Memphis Rap, The Birthplace of Crunk & Going Viral | Complex News

<p>Duke Deuce is determined. The 29-year-old rapper let the world know ‘Crunk Ain’t Dead’ with his viral single that captured every bit of the essence of the era it paid homage to. But despite that success, Duke Deuce is still chasing more. Complex News’ Pierce Simpson caught up with him in his hometown of Memphis to e

Complex1842 days ago
Best Music Videos 2021 (So Far)
Music

The Best Music Videos of 2021 (So Far)

From Tyler, the Creator's "Lumberjack" to Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh*t" to Lil Nas X's "Montero" these are the 20 best music videos of 2021 (so far).

Eric Skelton1850 days ago
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isaiah-rashad-lay-wit-ya
Music

Isaiah Rashad Drops Video for New Single "Lay Wit Ya" f/ Duke Deuce

The release of Isaiah Rashad’s new single with Duke Duece on Friday gives the impression that he’s the next TDE artist who is set to drop an album.

Xavier Hamilton1899 days ago
duece
Music

Duke Deuce Releases 'Duke Nukem' Album f/ Offset, ASAP Ferg, Lil Keed, and More

Memphis rapper Duke Deuce links up with a star-studded cast of ASAP Ferg, Offset, Lil Keed, Mulatto, and more to deliver his new album 'Duke Nukem.'

Jordan Rose1968 days ago
best new music this week rowdy juice joey
Music

Best New Music This Week: Rowdy Rebel, Juice WRLD, Joey Badass, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes new songs from Rowdy Rebel, Joey Badass, Juice WRLD, Billie Eilish, ROSALÍA, BRS Kash and many more.

Jessica Mckinney2003 days ago
best new music this week juice wrld kid cudi
Music

Best New Music This Week: Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, Eminem, Summer Walker, and More

The Best New Music This Week includes songs from Kid Cudi, Eminem, Summer Walker, and more.

Jessica Mckinney2199 days ago

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