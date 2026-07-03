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This is a jam-packed week of releases and marks a lot of great returns. From Rihanna to Baby Keem and more, here's what we're listening to this week.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from ASAP Rocky, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Duke Deuce, SiR, Mike Dimes, IDK, Bad Bunny, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Fivio Foreign, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Pusha-T, Future, Yeat, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, $NOT, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music list includes songs from Baby Keem, Chloe Bailey, Fivio Foreign, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Ari Lennox, SZA, and many more.Jessica Mckinney