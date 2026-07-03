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A man in a green jacket sitting, and another man in a suit speaking at a podium labeled "Mr. Nuccetelli."
Music

Jay Electronica Features Air Force Vet's UFO Hearing Testimony on "Who Killed Michael Jackson?" Song

Jeffrey Nuccetelli, a former military officer, is featured on the new track.

Trace William Cowen302 days ago
Man in formal attire with bow tie and vest gestures happily at a wedding venue
Music

DRAM Becomes Ordained Minister and Officiates Multiple Weddings in “Marry Me” Video

The Grammy-nominated artist's fourth album, 'DRAM&amp;B,' is set to drop April 12.

Brad Callas841 days ago
Album artwork for DRAM what had happened was
Music

DRAM Shares New Album 'What Had Happened Was...' f/ BJ the Chicago Kid

DRAM has dropped off his latest album 'What Had Happened Was...' featuring BJ the Chicago Kid and arriving courtesy of his new indie label WAVER Records.

tara mahadevan1347 days ago
DRAM
Music

DRAM Recalls Violent 2017 Altercation With Drake's Bodyguards

DRAM spoke with TMZ about Drake dissing him on 'Her Loss,' sharing a story about a 2017 incident in which Drizzy's bodyguards dragged DRAM out of a party.

Brad Callas1351 days ago
DRAM and Drake photo image split for news
Music

DRAM Claps Back at Drake for "BackOutsideBoyz" Reference: 'He Ain't Touch Me, He's a B*tch'

DRAM has called out Drake after the rapper made an apparent reference to the “Cha-Cha” and “Hotline Bling” drama in 2015 on a 'Her Loss' song.

Joe Price1353 days ago
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Westside Boogie's "Aight"
Music

Westside Boogie Connects With Shelley FKA DRAM for New Video and Single "Aight"

As he gears up to release his sophomore album, Westside Boogie linked with Shelley FKA DRAM for his new single "Aight," which also received visuals.

Brad Callas1548 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Baby Keem, Morray, DJ Khaled, and More

The best new music of the week includes songs from Baby Keem, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Nas, Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Billie Eilish, Shelley, Lil Eazzyy, and more.

Jessica Mckinney1905 days ago
Shelley FKA DRAM
Music

Shelley FKA DRAM Reinvents Himself With Self-Titled Album f/ Summer Walker, H.E.R., and Erykah Badu

The artist previously known as DRAM is reintroducing himself with his latest album 'Shelley FKA DRAM' featuring Erykah Badu, Summer Walker, and H.E.R.

Xavier Hamilton1906 days ago
shelley
Music

Shelley FKA DRAM Changes Album Release Date in Honor of Late Mother's Birthday

Shelley (FKA Dram) revealed on Twitter that he would be moving the release date of his album to coincide with his mother's birthday who passed away last year.

Jordan Rose1918 days ago
shelley
Music

Shelley FKA DRAM Drops New Song "Exposure"

In a statement released via a talk show-inspired video, Shelley told fans he's recently been "working on a lot of me" after pausing his fast-paced lifestyle.

Trace William Cowen1969 days ago
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rog summer walker
Music

Premiere: Young Rog and Summer Walker Team Up for New Video "Bullsh*t"

Young Rog and Summer Walker have collaborated for their newest single and video "Bullshit," which is set to appear on Rog's forthcoming project 'Boy Next Door.'

tara mahadevan1989 days ago
LVRN
Music

How LVRN Became a Superstar-Making Label on Their Own Terms

LVRN helped turn artists like 6lack and Summer Walker into stars. Now, the Black-founded label is on a mission to be a “global Black company.”

Jessica Mckinney2134 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Rick Ross, SiR, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and More

This week saw new music from Cousin Stizz, Rick Ross, SiR, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Trippie Redd, and more. These are the best new songs of the week

Brad Callas2535 days ago
trae
Music

Premiere: Trae tha Truth Recruits T.I., Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and More for "I'm on 3.0" Video

Trae tha Truth outdid himself with the lineup for the third entry in his series of posse cuts.

Joe Price2742 days ago

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