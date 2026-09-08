Chris Udoeyop
Latest Stories
Meet K Showtime, the Drake-Cosigned Canadian Hooper Taking Over the Internet
We caught up with viral hooper K Showtime to chat about his story and come up on YouTube, his friendship with Drake, community, and his future plans.
Premiere: TÖME Broadens the Scope of African Music on “NANA”
TÖME blends contagious and energetic vocals together seamlessly with basslines and instrumentation rooted in African essences on new track “NANA.”
Meet J Gramm, the Mysterious Multi-Platinum Producer from Ottawa
He's been Grammy-nominated and has produced for Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Eminem. Yet hardly anyone knows anything about J Gramm.
Toronto's MONEYPHONE Have Got Faith in Their Community
The rising pop duo tell Complex they fell back on their network of friends to help create their latest release.