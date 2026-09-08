Chris Udoeyop Portrait

Chris Udoeyop

Joined November 2020 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Canadian basketball player K Showtime and Drake hanging out on basketball court.

Meet K Showtime, the Drake-Cosigned Canadian Hooper Taking Over the Internet

We caught up with viral hooper K Showtime to chat about his story and come up on YouTube, his friendship with Drake, community, and his future plans. 

Chris Udoeyop1766 days ago
tome

Premiere: TÖME Broadens the Scope of African Music on “NANA” 

TÖME blends contagious and energetic vocals together seamlessly with basslines and instrumentation rooted in African essences on new track “NANA.” 

Chris Udoeyop1931 days ago
Ottawa producer J Gramm

Meet J Gramm, the Mysterious Multi-Platinum Producer from Ottawa

He's been Grammy-nominated and has produced for Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Eminem. Yet hardly anyone knows anything about J Gramm.

Chris Udoeyop1933 days ago
moneyphone

Toronto's MONEYPHONE Have Got Faith in Their Community

The rising pop duo tell Complex they fell back on their network of friends to help create their latest release.

Chris Udoeyop2124 days ago

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