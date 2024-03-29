DRAM Becomes Ordained Minister and Officiates Multiple Weddings in “Marry Me” Video

Ahead of the release of his fourth album DRAM&B, due out April 12, DRAM returns with his new single "Marry Me."

The new song is accompanied by a music video which features DRAM being ordained in order to officiate the weddings of several couples. In tandem with "Marry Me," DRAM has announced the forthcoming release of his next project.

“It would be safe to say that love should be more present in today’s music and I feel like 'Marry Me' embodies just that," DRAM said about his new single. "A good explanation for the essence of this record and the video alike would be like when Shelley meets DRAM, mixing fun sonics of the past with a more polished vocal approach reminiscent of my recent R&B efforts. I had so much fun shooting this video and I’m honored to have been the officiant for these wonderful couples. I hope y’all enjoy!”