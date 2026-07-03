Dr J

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In the 42 years since Dr. J took flight at the ABA’s first-ever professional slam dunk contest, the NBA’s has become the cornerstone of All-Star weekend — perhaps even supplanting the All-Star Game itself. In honor of the upcoming contest, here are ten greatest dunks ever performed in Slam Dunk Contest history.
Chris Gaine

Latest Stories

Reebok Question Mid '#6' GX0230 Pair
Sneakers

Reebok Honors Dr. J With This Question Mid Colorway

Reebok honors Julius 'Dr. J.' Erving with a special '#6' colorway of the Question Mid dropping in July 2022. Click here for the official release details.

Victor Deng1460 days ago
Lebron James and Julius Erving
Sports

Julius Erving on Why LeBron James Isn’t on His Top Two All-Time NBA Teams

During a recent appearance on 'Posted Up with Chris Haynes,' Julius Erving explained why LeBron James is not on his top two all-time-NBA teams.

Xavier Hamilton1908 days ago
Dr. J Dunk
Sneakers

Dr. J Talks Converse Basketball, the Return of the Pro Leather and More

Dr. J talks Converse Basketball, the return of the Pro Leather, and more, in this exclusive interview.

Ben Felderstein2457 days ago
Markelle Fultz at the 2017 NBA Draft
Sports

Markelle Fultz Responds to Julius Erving Saying the 76ers Should've Drafted Jayson Tatum at No. 1

Here's what Markelle Fultz had to say in response to Julius Erving's comments that the 76ers should've taken Jaysom Tatum instead of him in the 2017 Draft.

Gavin Evans2997 days ago
This is Julius Erving at a BIG3 game.
Sports

Dr. J Rushed to Hospital After Falling Ill at Sixers Game (UPDATED)

The basketball legend is currently under evaluation.

Bianca Gracie3115 days ago
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Sports

Dr. J Talks NBA, Rucker Park, and Dunking At 65

Complex sat down with Dr. J to talk about his time in the NBA, playing at Rucker Park, and still being able to dunk at 65.

melissaamrita23935 days ago
Sports

Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Shaq Would Take Dr. J Over Both of Them

Shaq is making this debate even more confusing.

Chris Yuscavage3987 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Dr. J Says Converse Still Owes Him Money from First Sneaker Deal

But just how much was that deal worth?

Jonathan Sawyer4630 days ago
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Sports

Julius Erving Refers to Andrew Bynum as "Damaged Goods"

He thinks the 76ers got screwed.

Chris Yuscavage4790 days ago

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